Fans suspect that Clare is wearing an engagement ring from Dale again





After The Bachelor’s Clare Crawley shared a video of her new hairstyle with IG, fans suspected she was wearing her Dale Moss engagement ring.

In a recent Instagram video posted by Clare Crawley, fans noticed the formerBacheloretteMaybe wore her ex-fiancé Dale Moss engagement ring. The former couple were also seen together earlier this week in Venice, Florida. Clare and Dale met over the summer while she was directing the reality show. The couple quickly got through, as Clare was head over heels in love with Dale from the moment she laid eyes on him. As the season progressed, Clare no longer wanted to chase the other men on the show. She wanted to focus on her relationship with Dale. The show gave the couple a chance to focus on their feelings for each other with a fantastic date. The next day, Dale got down on his knees and offered to Clare, which she gladly accepted. A few months after the engagement, Dale called off it, leaving Clare in the dust. Now, it looks like the two may be trying to work on their relationship. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: Bachelorette: How Dale’s Regrets Came Him & Clare To Reunite In Florida Wednesday,the 39 year old manshared an Instagram Reels video of herself sporting a new hairstyle she just did. Clare created the new TikTok trend where the person making the video doesn’t look the most attractive. Hitting the camera lens several times, they reveal their hair styled and dressed like new. Clare’s video was a bit simple as she just refreshed her blonde locks adding color, beachy wave, and complimentary extensions. Not only did fans love her new hairstyle, they also noticed a glimpse of her engagement ring from Dale. A fan left a comment that read: “It’s understood [ring emoji] go back onwith a hand-to-face emoji. Several fans noticed the ring on her left finger. A few fans were hoping she and Dale would work on their relationship, while others are hoping she won’t make the same mistake. times. Fans may not have to worry as several people have pointed out that the ring she is wearing was not the engagement ring, but the self-esteem promise ring she was wearing. purchased. Clare was recently spotted with her ex-fiance, Dale in Florida. Images have surfaced all over the internet of the couple holding hands and having a drink or two at the bar. A day after the photos were posted, Dale shared a series of Instagram stories of himself getting a pedicure. In one of the videos, “ a woman’s laughter can be heard in the background, which sounded a lot like Clare. Hours after Dale’s stories, the couple shared their meals that night. Clare and Dale shared different main courses, but similar dishes from either of the photos were spotted in the background. The couple have yet to confirm or deny if they are back together or if they are working on their relationship. Judging by their Instagram uploads over the past few days, it looks like they’re trying to work out to get back together. Clare may not yet have put her engagement ring back on, but the relationship maybe goes that way. Next: Bachelor: Fans Love Katie, But Prefer These Other Women For Bachelorette Sources:Clare Crawley 90 Day Fiancé: Why Lisa and Usman’s ‘baby girl’ relationship was never going to work

