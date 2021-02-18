Rakhi Sawant has repeatedly been questioned about the authenticity of her marriage to her businessman husband Ritesh. Claiming that she had not met him for 2 years, Rakhi Sawant decided yesterday that she would sever ties with him and end their marriage. In yesterday’s episode of Bigg Boss 14, in order to gain immunity from the last kickoff of the season, Rakhi Sawant was asked to tear up the letter she received from her husband Ritesh over Christmas.

While the actress previously faced a dilemma, she said there were a lot of emotions attached to this letter and it is addressed to her as Jaan. While the other candidates asked her not to tear up the letter because she was emotionally attached to it, she said, I love my husband and I got married with all my heart. I’ll be hurt after destroying it. But I also feel the kind of relationship I’m in when I haven’t met my husband in 2 years. I feel like I have every right to think of myself. If my husband had helped me financially, I wouldn’t have come to Bigg Boss, tried again for my comeback, or couldn’t wait to earn some money. But he didn’t help me, he didn’t pay my loans. I always pay for money, he only helps with insurance.

She took it a step further and called the marriage jhol and revealed that her husband disclosed his previous marriage and a child after tying the knot. She tore up the letter after saying Bigg Boss was more important to her and said she didn’t want to destroy another woman’s life.

