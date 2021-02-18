Actors need globes, SAG’s love on their way to the Oscars





All award seasons lead to the Oscars, but for an actor or actress to stand on the stage at the Dolby Theater (or as is likely the case this year, accept the statuette virtually), the Golden Globes and the SAGs. Awards are the two most influential precursors. . The SAG Awards have been around since 1995 and have quickly established themselves as a place where an actor or actress would be recognized by their peers, due to their great crossover with AMPAS voters. In the past 20 years, only three people have won an Oscar for their acting without winning, at a minimum, a nomination from both the Globes and the SAGs: Marcia Gay Harden for 2000s ‘Pollock’ in the role of supporting actress (Globes and SAG missed), Christoph Waltz for “Django Unchained” in 2012 in the supporting role (SAG failed) and Regina King for “If Beale Street Could Talk” in 2018 as the ‘supporting actress (failed SAG). In the cases of The King and The Waltz, their films were laggards in their respective seasons, and the lack of filterers reaching voters on time took their omissions into account. This year, studios and strategists are still hoping that their suitors can be nominated and go all the way to victory. In Best Actor, Riz Ahmed (“Sound of Metal”), Chadwick Boseman (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”), Anthony Hopkins (“The Father”) and Gary Oldman (“Mank”) appeared in both groups. Tahar Rahim (“The Mauritanian”) landed a name at the Globe, while Steven Yeun (“Minari”) grabbed a SAG nod. With a handful of critical wins, Delroy Lindo (“Da 5 Bloods”) seemed like a sure thing and a possible spoiler for the Oscars, especially if Boseman became a favorite for the supporting actor for the same movie – but he did. been snubbed by both the Golden Globes and SAG. MALCOLM & MARIE (LR): ZENDAYA as MARIE, JOHN DAVID WASHINGTON as MALCOLM. DOMINIC MILLER / NETFLIX © 2021

DOMINIC MILLER / NETFLIX 2021 In Best Actress, four women emerged as locks for the nominations – Viola Davis (“My Rainey’s Black Bottom”), Vanessa Kirby (“Pieces of a Woman”), Frances McDormand (“Nomadland”) and Carey Mulligan ( “Promising Young Woman” ”). The groundswell and support from 86-year-old Sophia Loren was palpable when her film “The Life Ahead”, directed by her son Edoardo Ponti, was released in November. Still, the first winner of a foreign language performance missed both bodies, in a Globe nomination by the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. should have been easy to obtain. Despite mixed reviews for “Malcolm & Marie”, some still believe in the power of the stars of Zendaya. As for Andra Day (“The United States vs. Billie Holiday”), she felt like a potential spoiler earlier in the season, before critics plummeted, but her chances of winning now.

Ben affleck, "The Way Back" (Amazon Studios) – main actor

Nicole beharie, "Miss Juneteenth" (Vertical Entertainment) – lead actress

Ellen burstyn, "Pieces of a Woman" (Netflix) – supporting actress

Sacha Baron Cohen, "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm" (Amazon Studios) – main actor

Andra's Day, "The United States vs. Billie Holiday" (Hulu) – lead actress

Dominique fishback, "Judas and the Black Messiah" (Warner Bros) – supporting actress

Jodie foster, "The Mauritanian" (STXfilms) – supporting actress

Yeri Han, "Minari" (A24) – main actress

Delroy Lindo, "Da 5 Bloods" (Netflix) – main actor

Sophia loren, "The Life Ahead" (Netflix) – lead actress

Mads Mikkelsen, "Another Round" (Samuel Goldwyn Films) – main actor

Bill Murray, "On the Rocks" (A24 / Apple TV Plus) – supporting actor

Michelle pfeiffer, "French Exit" (Sony Pictures Classics) – lead actress

Paul Raci, "Sound of Metal" (Amazon Studios) – supporting actor

Tahar Rahim, "The Mauritanian" (STXfilms) – main actor

Saoirse Ronan, "Ammonite" (Neon) – supporting actress

Amanda Seyfried, "Mank" (Netflix) – supporting actress

David Strathairn, "Nomadland" (Searchlight Pictures) – supporting actor

Stanley tucci, "Supernova" (Bleecker Street) – supporting actor

Glynn Turman, "My Rainey's Black Bottom" (Netflix) – supporting actor

Zendaya, "Malcolm & Marie" (Netflix) – lead actress

Oscars predictions have been updated in the top six categories. Oscars predictions (all categories)







