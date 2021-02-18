Entertainment
Home Improvement stars Tim Allen and Richard Karn on reunion for new series: a live version of Tool Time
“Home Improvement” had one quality that all sitcoms look for: the chemistry between chefs Tim Allen and Richard Karn.
Allen, now 67, and Karn, now 65, starred together in the hit comedy series for eight seasons from 1991 to 1999. They played Tim Taylor and Al Borland respectively – hosts of the fictional television series “Tool Time” .
Now the two are reuniting for a new reality TV series, “Assembly Required,” for the History Channel, which will see them overseeing contestants repairing and refurbishing daily household items.
During the show’s TCA panel on Thursday, the co-stars reflected on their onscreen chemistry.
HOME IMPROVEMENT ‘STARS TIM ALLEN, RICHARD KARN ARE BACK IN STORE’ IN TRAILER ‘ASSEMBLY REQUIRED’
“When we started doing ‘Home Improvement,’ we had an audience watching ‘Tool Time’ that hadn’t seen the show at all,” Kern recalls. “Our relationship sort of happened before we knew what it was about. We took inspiration from the audience’s reactions, but we didn’t know there was something really exceptional about the way we were. we were playing against each other. “
The actor added that he and Allen were just doing their job, but “the writers got to look at that and lean into it and write for it.”
Kern also recalled that Allen once admitted that he “would never be friends with Al” when they started working together.
“We were really not in the same circle of friendship at the time, but they continued to write in it, to lean into it,” he added. “And as we’ve gotten to know each other, I think this relationship just blossomed.
TIM ALLEN ADMITS IT WAS ‘SPECIAL’ TO PLAY THE ROLE OF ‘HOUSE IMPROVEMENT’ ON ‘THE LAST MAN STANDING’
Allen went on to congratulate his co-star, calling him a “consummate professional and a genuinely calm person” who helped move him to the live format of “Assembly Required”.
The “Last Man Standing” star said their relationship is now very similar to what it was during the days of “Home Improvement”.
“It’s the most unusual experience,” said the comedian while filming a reality TV show. “But [Karn] was able to bring it back and be exactly as we were at “Tool Time”. It’s amazing how much of an expansion this relationship is. “
Getting together after three decades was a big deal for the duo as well, although when Allen was developing the series he “never” thought about involving Karn until someone suggested that he reach out and get him. offer a co-host concert.
“He jumped at the chance,” Allen said. “It became the two of us, kind of like a live version of ‘Tool Time’, if you will.”
Allen also wondered if he was really a handyman himself, and although he says he likes to “take things apart” and even has a store at his house, there is a remodeling project. which always seems to surprise him.
“ LAST MAN STANDING ” AND “ HOME IMPROVEMENT ” CROSSOVER LEAVE FANS WHO WANT TO RESTART
“Oddly enough, I’m very confused about the plumbing. I don’t know what it is about the plumbing,” he admitted. “We just got our big sink plug and found a wad of something in there. … Plumbing is my big deal.”
The star said his interest in handling was a “natural thing” for him as he followed in the footsteps of his late father, a car enthusiast.
“I’ve always loved store classes, I’ve always loved building things, and I’ve always run around store professors spending excessive time in setup and cleaning some of it,” he said. Explain.
One of the challenges the duo faced was filming in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, which they did from a distance, filming from people’s stores. However, it wasn’t that bad.
“It was an unintended positive consequence of going to these people’s stores,” Allen said, noting that “all protocols were kept in place.”
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
Karn added: “Because we were forced to do it in our separate space, you also realize across the country that Wi-Fi and the ability to access the outside world is not as easy for everyone. I mean, schools are finding out right now. But we … had to wait awhile sometimes to make sure the wi-fi and the cameras and everything, we get all the information to each other. “
He explained that viewing projects from a distance before seeing them in person resulted in “a bit of disconnect” as they realized that applicants’ projects were more complex than they originally appeared.
The shooting was also a moving experience.
CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER
“It got pretty emotional. I’m not a big fan of judging art, movies or anything, and it was really hard because the interest and dedication to these men and women were amazing, ”Allen said. “However, we prepared the show to have a winner and it became very difficult for me … to judge people.”
“Assembly Required” begins airing on February 23.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]