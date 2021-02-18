Hollywood roulette master Lynn Stalmaster dies at 93

Lynn Stalmaster, an empathetic and tenacious casting director who changed the careers of hundreds of actors, including John Travolta, Jeff Bridges and Christopher Reeve, and who launched hundreds of Hollywood movies and TV shows, died on February 12 at his home in Los Angeles. He was 93 years old.

The cause was heart failure, his son Lincoln said.

Billy Wilder, Robert Wise, Hal Ashby, Mike Nichols, Sydney Pollack and Norman Jewison all relied on Mr. Stalmasters’ great ability to discern a character’s inner life and match it to the thousands of actors who inhabited it. his mental Rolodex. This alchemical process, like Tom Donahue, the filmmaker behind Casting By, a 2012 documentary on the profession, he said, raised the work of Mr. Stalmasters to the rank of great art.

Lynn had a wonderful gift, said Mr. Jewison, the director and producer of films like In the Heat of the Night and Fiddler on The Roof, both played by Mr. Stalmaster. Mr. Jewison was the first filmmaker to give a casting director his own film credit when he had Mr. Stalmaster listed in The Thomas Crown Affair, released in 1968.

I’ve always encouraged him to find quirky people, Mr Jewison said. For Fiddler on the Roof, I had to find actors who spoke Russian. Lynn found them in San Francisco, where there was a large Russian community. None of them were actors. He was so ingenious. And he could read very well with the actors. He could keep them calm and safe.