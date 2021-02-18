Minit Fun Racer is a fast runner, the proceeds of which go to charity





Of Minutes developers Kitty Calis, Jan Willem Nijman, Jukio Kallio and Dominik Johann, Minit Fun Racer is a racing game in the world of Minutes and all proceeds from the game go to charity. Kitty initially had the idea of ​​doing a little something for charity, Nijman told Polygon. We decided to see if the Minutes the team was there and brought them all together. We just wanted to make a little running game where you try to get to the beach just in time for the sunset, with all the proceeds going to charity. Calis continued: It’s really an exciting project that’s been brewing for a few months. Minutes was originally released in 2018 on Windows PC and console, with versions now available on Nintendo Switch and mobile devices. Minutes, as you might have guessed, is played in bursts of 60 seconds, although progress and acquisitions with each turn continues. It’s a lovely little adventure game that has been praised for its unique approach to its story and gameplay. Minit Fun Racer is an iteration of that original premise, a stylized 1-bit game played over a short period of time. Image: Kitty Calis, Jan Willem Nijman, Dominik Johann, Jukio Kallio / Devolver Digital Minit Fun Racer starts with 10 second rounds, although the time limit can be increased with certain upgrades. While running and avoiding obstacles, players collect coins to use in the upgrade store. These improvements are becoming more and more outlandish and some are essential to get to the end of the game; there are stuff like helmets and flame logos to make the bike faster, but also a horn, a reverse button and a way to add more time to the clock by collecting coins. Adding time to the clock means players can progress through more racing courses each round. There are also improvements in the store that speed up the bike, which means you can reach other destinations. But progress doesn’t always mean living a level. Failure is also essential to go further. This includes crashing your bike into things like trash cans, which players are ultimately encouraged to hit rather than avoid. There are so many secrets hidden in there, Nijman said. You can get into police chases, you can deliver pizza. And if you’re playing at midnight, there are even ghosts, Calis added. [There are also] accessibility options and achievements. We wanted it to be a complete game and all the fun that comes with it. Minit Fun Racer is available now, for $ 2.99 on Steam and itching.io. The full proceeds will always go to charity; the first charity chosen by the team is Doctors Without Borders (Doctors Without Borders). The Minit Fun Racer The team will eventually turn into another charity, with the intention of donating to various organizations. I think in these times, if you have the energy, it’s very important to take care of each other, to help where you can, Calis said.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos