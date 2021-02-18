Cruella de Vil may have become Disney’s Joker

With the release of Cruella’s first trailer, it’s clear the future villain isn’t Disney’s Harley Quinn, as some suggest; she is closer to the Joker of 2019.

Following the release of the first Cruella trailer, many fans have compared his rebellious attitude to the Harley quinn movie,Birds of prey. They see Cruella de Vil’s portrayal of Emma Stone as somewhat similar to Margot Robbie’s Harley – breaking free from the shackles, expectations and oppression of women in society to create someone who bathes in the chaos and freedom.

However, upon closer inspection, Cruella might not be Harley at all. Instead, she could be Disney’s version of the Joker.

When you compare the first Todd Phillips trailer ‘ Jokerat Cruella‘s, you can see why this is a suitable link. Look and feel are almost the same. Firstly, they both have a dark, vintage aesthetic – Cruella takes place in the 70s and Joker in the early ’80s. Dull cinematography aside, even the way the trailers are cut is similar. Joker had Joaquin Phoenix’s Arthur Fleck, in voiceover, talking about how society mistreats people. Stone’s Cruella does the same, mentioning that it is sometimes good to be bad, especially after its glow isn’t fully appreciated by the powers that be.

At this point, the essences of both properties already stand out: they are about anti-establishment. Cruella is dealing with Emma Thompson’s Baroness Von Hellmann, at the head of a prestigious fashion house who hires her (Estella) and who will clearly break her and transform her into Cruella. We even see her arrive at a gala and show off her new look, rejoicing at how it scares people as she goes from a redhead to her black and white hairstyle.

It is reminiscent of Arthur turning into the Joker, bitter about how his comedy ruined him and wanting to show predatory talk show hosts like Murray Franklin. Obviously, these two up-and-coming villains are career burnt and seek revenge, along with popularity and validation. In Joker’s case, he also had the wealthy Thomas Wayne in his sights, portraying him as a rebel wanting to dismantle society, starting with the elites at the top. Cruella could easily be characterized in the same way given the industry in which it operates.

In addition, we also spot Cruella’s future objects of hate, the Dalmatians, which revert to Arthur playing with young Bruce Wayne in Joker. All of this creates tension and suspense. We can say that all is not well with these two individuals – they are both unstable and as their antecedents unfold, the only result is that it all goes wild.

What is also apparent is Cruella wants to humanize and make us sympathize with the villain, maybe even make her more of an antihero, a symbol reflecting the vanity and ego of the world she is in. Arthur / Joker was the same – a forgotten son who reminded us of how the poor were treated by narcissists. In that sense, both films deliver (or have the ability to deliver) relatable stories that reflect the worst aspects of modern life.

Musical choices are also the key to this parallel. As all of these scenes unfold and we get a glimpse of their travels, the Cruella the trailer is covered with “Who’s Sorry Now”, while Joker‘suses “Smile.” Obviously, these movies want us to remember that there is always someone on the verge of breaking point. All they need is a bad day to reach it. Basically, this is what separates Cruella of Harley Quinn and no longer makes her a Joker “ of all ages ” – she’s not a prop, crutch, or slave to anyone her origin story; she is a leader who calls the shots and like the clown prince of crime. And anarchy seems to be the only way she thinks the world can be fixed.

Directed by Craig Gillespie, Cruella stars Emma Stone, Emma Thompson, Paul Walter Hauser, Joel Fry and Emily Beecham. It is set to hit theaters on May 28.

Joker stars Joaquin Phoenix, Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz, Bill Camp, Frances Conroy, Brett Cullen, Glenn Fleshler, Douglas Hodge, Marc Maron, Josh Pais and Shea Whigham. The film is now available on Digital HD, Blu-ray, 4K UHD, DVD and HBO Max.

