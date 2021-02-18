Dadi wins internet with beautiful dance moves, Bollywood stars praise his talent





Ravi Bala Sharma has proven that age is just a number by winning hearts with his murderous dance moves. Popular as ‘Dancing Dadi’, the 62-year-old has taken social media by storm with her dance videos. She has a huge following on Instagram among Bollywood celebrities like Diljit Dosanjh, Imtiaz Ali and Terrence Lewis. Soon after she became famous, she became an inspiration to many. “Dadi dance” When the coronavirus pandemic locked everyone inside in 2020, she made dance videos and shared them on social forums like Facebook and Instagram. The videos were shared multiple times on social media and people went crazy. She rose to fame when she won praise from Bollywood stars. Social media influencer Bhuvan Bam, singer Diljit Dosanjh and choreographer Terence Lewis shared her video on their pages and praised her efforts and her dancing style. Watch one of the dance videos here: Read – Gorilla Glue Girl surgeon reveals ‘magic bullet’, says ‘it took two and a half hours’ Read – Video: Nilgiri Mountain Railway toy train route shows ‘natural and man-made wonders’ Not only dancing, in one of the videos she can be seen playing the harmonium and singing the Bollywood song “Aoge jan tum o saajna”. There is another video where she plays the tabla. In one of the videos, his son also joined him. In the caption of the dancing with her son video she wrote: “Track Suit This one is special. Dancing with my son is always fun. Hope you like it. Baut saara pyaar aap sabko ♥♥♥ “. Check out some of the videos here: Read – Lucknow Man Builds Robot To Feed Rescued Dog Who Fears Human Interactions Due To Trauma Read – Japanese dance group grooves to the rhythm of ‘Chammak Challo’, internet users say ‘exceptional’ Get the latest entertainment news from India and around the world. Now follow your favorite TV celebrities and TV updates. Republic World is your one stop destination for trends Bollywood News. Tune in today to stay up to date with all the latest news and headlines from the entertainment world.







