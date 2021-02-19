Vartika Tiwari: a proud farmer daughter and best actor

Proud daughter of a farmer, actor Vartika Tiwari believes that you should never shy away from your roots. The feeling of belonging to a small village is surreal. I’m proud of my ancestry and happy that my parents, who are still in farming, understand my acting career. Today, no one asks them shaadi kab ho rahi bitiya ki …

It is a very small village that is still struggling to find its place on the map of the country, so for them it is a big thing if someone among them comes to Mumbai, actor Raazi said.

Currently, Tiwari is delighted with the success of his latest short film which won him the award for best actor, when we were locked out and I was all alone, locked up with an aloe vera plant, Rajesh (Tailang) saw my post on social media. He suggested making a short film with the plant, with me as the subject of the story. So that’s how Trivediji came to be, where Sir directed me online and I filmed it all on my phone. He won two awards at the Yellowstone International Film Festival, one for screenplay and the other for best actor in the short films category.

A native of Bhadohi in the UP, Tiwari said his journey was full of struggles. I always knew that it would never be easy for me to change my life. And I will always be grateful to my maternal uncle, who after graduating from high school took me to Delhi to continue my education. And it was he who advised me to join the theater and then made me register at the National School of Dramatic Art. He knew very well that this was the only way for me to achieve anything in life. Nothing came easy but I have no regrets, she said.

After my NSD course I did some short films like Delhi, Mamatva in the two years after starting my career. And then I had the opportunity to work with Meghana Gulzars Raazi, followed by two independent feature films called Half Songs and Teen Muhurat. I want more work to come while I wait for my new movies to be released, said Vartika who was recently seen on The Great Indian Dysfunctional Family web series.