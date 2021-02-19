Bollywood Roundup: Kajol, Shahid Kapoor, Preity Zinta, and more …

Kajol: If God is watching us, the least we can do is be entertaining!

Bombay– Actress Kajol has an original suggestion for those who fear God. She thinks that if God is watching us, we need to make sure we entertain Him!

“If God is watching us, the least we can do is be entertaining!” Kajol wrote on his Instagram story.

The actress is known for her sense of humor and she often posts original stuff on social media.

Kajol was last seen in the recently released OTT movie Tribhanga: Tedhi Medhi Crazy, directed by actress Renuka Shahane.

The film tells the story of three generations of women. Kajol plays an actress-dancer who shares a strained relationship with her mother (Tanvi Azmi), a renowned author. The film also stars Mithila Palkar as Kajol’s on-screen girl.

Shahid Kapoor joins the “ Pawri Mash-Up ” brigade

Bombay– Actor Shahid Kapoor gave his fans a taste of his fun side on Thursday when he posted a video with directors Raj and Dk, making their own take on Yashraj Mukhate’s viral Pawri mash-up.

Shahid, who is currently filming for the untitled digital series of Raj and Dk, uploaded the video which has DK saying, “Ye singles stars hai, ye hum hai aur ye humari party ho rahi hai.”

Giving a twist to the video, the band then began to sing the Party track all night long.

Shahid will make his digital debut with the upcoming thriller web series that involves high octane stock.

The Pawri mash-up was yet another fun composition from Yashraj Mukhate, who rose to fame with the rasode mein kaun tha mash up last year.

Preity Welcomes Fan IPL Auction Recommendations For Punjab Kings

Bombay– Preity Zinta’s IPL condominium team Kings XI Punjab has been rebranded as Punjab Kings, and the actress took to social media on Thursday to welcome netizens’ recommendations for the ongoing Premier League auction Indian (IPL).

“Lights, camera…. Auction! It’s so scary…. Stay tuned for more action … oops Auction. #PunjabKings #PBKS # Iplauction2021 #Iplauction, ”Preity Zinta wrote on Instagram.

“Still there…. how are we people? Last minute recommendations? #PunjabKings #PBKS # Iplauction2021 #Iplauction #Ting @punjabkingsipl, ”the actress added in another post.

On Wednesday, the franchise announced that the team will now be known as the Punjab Kings. The logo has also been changed although the lion motif has been retained.

“This new year, I had suggested that 2021 was going to be the year of new starts. So here is our new name and logo as promised. From now on, Sadda Punjab will be the kings of Punjab. I am delighted and excited to share our new vibe with our friends, fans and supporters. Looking forward to tomorrow’s auctions. Stay tuned for many new and exciting announcements. #PunjabKings #SaddaPunjab #PBK, ”Preity posted on Wednesday.

Sunny Leone’s Mantra: Balance Matters Even When You Are Falling

Bombay– Bollywood actress Sunny Leone shared a few words of wisdom with a clip she shared on social media.

Sunny posted a slow-motion video to Instagram on Thursday. In the clip, Sunny is seen wearing a mustard jumpsuit and poses for the camera as she slowly falls into the pool.

She wrote next to the photo: “Stillness is important even when you are falling.”

Currently Sunny is in Kerala filming MTV’s youth reality TV show Splittsvilla.

Last month, she launched the first program of her first fictional web show Anamika in the city. The series is billed as a “ gun-fu ” action thriller directed by Vikram Bhatt.

Diljit Dosanjh becomes producer with the release of Dusshera ‘Honsla Rakh’

Bombay– Punjabi actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh becomes producer this Dusshera with the movie Honsla Rakh. The film stars Sonam Bajwa and Bigg Boss 13 sensation Shehnaaz Gill, and is set to hit screens on October 15.

Diljit posted the film’s first look on Instagram on Thursday. The poster features a sketched version of Diljit with a baby carrier and a smiling baby.

«This Dusshera # HonslaRakh, October 15, 2021 !! @sonambajwa @ shehnaazgill @ humblekids_ @thindmotionfilms #Storytimeproductions @ amarjitsaron @ thepawangill @ onlyrakeshdhawan @ bal_deo @ sonalisingh # TeamDosanjh, ”he wrote beside the poster.

Diljit and Sonam Bajwa were popular as a duo in the dance piece titled Tommy, which featured in the 2019 hit, Shadaa.

Honsla Rakh also features Gippy Grewal’s son, Shinda Grewal. Other details about the film are still under wraps.

Sanya Malhotra strikes a sunny bikini pose

Bombay– Bollywood actress Sanya Malhotra flaunts perfectly toned frames in a brown bikini on social media.

Sanya posted a series of photos from her Maldives vacation on Thursday on Instagram, posing on a pool deck in a paired brown bikini and a straw hat. In one photo, she soaks up the sun and in another, she poses on a ladder.

She captioned the image with a sun emoji.

Sanya currently has “Meenakshi Sundareshwar”, “Love Hostel” and “Pagglait” in her kitty.

Madhuri Dixit: By innovating, you get different forms of dance

Bombay– Bollywood veteran Madhuri Dixit Nene is fascinated by the currently popular K-pop dance style.

“It’s a form of dance because there is choreography. There is a movement of the body, so it is a form of dance. Young people love it and any type of dance dances for me, ”Madhuri told IANS.

“There are so many dances that we are starting to see. Something like freestyle dancing, someone did experimental dancing. So this is their interpretation of dance and as you innovate in dancing I think we will see different forms of dance. It’s always fascinating to see that, ”she added.

Madhuri started dancing at the age of three and is a trained classical dancer who learned kathak. The actress, who affectionately calls herself Dhak Dhak Girl os Bollywood for her moves, became a star with her many blockbusters in the ’80s and’ 90s, most of which had superhit dance numbers.

Her popular dances which continue to delight fans even today include Ek do teen (Tezaab), Dhak dhak (Beta), Mera piya ghar aaya (Yaraana), Chane ke khet (Anjaam), Humko aajkal hai (Sailaab), Maar daala (Devdas), Key SERA SERA (Pukar) and Choli ke peeche (Khalnayak).

The actress will soon be seen judging the Dance Deewane 3 reality show. (IANS)