Super Bowl LV halftime show excites Seattle U students amid pandemic – The Viewer

A year has passed since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the United States has not hosted any big events before Super Bowl LV. Super Bowl 2021 hosted around 22,000 fans, or about 30% of normal capacity, to watch the Chiefs take on the Buccaneers. Although this number seems significant compared to recent events, it was in fact the smaller attendance in Super Bowl history.

In an attempt to honor those who are fighting the COVID-19 pandemic firsthand, the NFL has given out around 7,500 free tickets to healthcare workers. Those who received the free tickets had all been vaccinated and were mostly from the Tampa area, with fewer participants coming from other cities that are home to NFL teams.

The remaining 14,500 tickets for the game were awarded to selected buyers by random draw, as in normal years. Participants were also given masks and hand sanitizer at the entrance. Fans who attended any NFL game this season were required to wear masks and maintain appropriate social distancing in their seats.

The Super Bowl also made efforts to recognize the diversity and events of 2020, as the majority of performers this year were people of color.

To kick off the Super Bowl, Grammy Award-winning artist HER sang America the Beautiful. The artist performed his unique version of the song, including an electric guitar solo. After his performance, Jazmine Sullivan and Eric Church performed the national anthem.

Just before the draw, national winner of the young poet, Amanda Gorman, took the stage to recite a new original poem. It was the first time in Super Bowl history that poetry was included as a performance.

The poem, Chorus of the Captains, pays homage to the three frontline workers Trimaine Davis, nurse manager Suzie Dorner and Navy veteran James Martine, who were the game’s honorary captains.

The Weeknd performed the Super Bowl LV halftime show. The performance was created to be the end of a storyline The Weeknd has carefully crafted over the past year. He has included his bandaged face in various music videos and when he has attended several awards. The Weeknd also posted photos on social media, causing fans to wonder what was to come from the secret details of the performance.

The importance of the head bandage set reflects the absurd culture of Hollywood celebrities and people manipulating themselves for superficial reasons to please and be validated, The Weeknd said. various news sources.

Jay Grant, a second-year business pre-major, is a longtime fan of The Weeknd. Grant was thrilled to see how the story the Weeknd had created would finally end.

I personally enjoyed the Weeknd’s half-time performance. He cultivated a script that went on for months, so it was very interesting and certainly got a lot of attention, Grant said. I also saw that he spent $ 7 million on his own performance to fully create his vision, which I believe showed his true artistic abilities not only as a songwriter but also as a songwriter. as an artist.

Kyle Kennedy, a fourth-year double major in business analysis and economics, also shared his enjoyment of the halftime show.

I found the Weeknd’s performance to be really good. He’s a very talented performer, and I liked the visual aspect of the concert, Kennedy said.

The Weeknd also wanted to ensure the safety of his crew during the pandemic. As part of COVID-19 precautions, all of the dancers in the Weeknd’s performance were seen wearing N95 masks in disguise with their bandages on their heads.

Nate Shani, a third-year sociology student, was happy to see the NFL continuing the tradition of the Super Bowl halftime show despite the ongoing pandemic.

I think it was worth running a halftime show due to the fact that millions of people watch the Super Bowl for the halftime show and don’t care much about football, said Shani. For this reason, with the tradition of halftime shows, I would say it was worth it for the NFL to coordinate a show (with the highest safety measures) to give people something to look forward to during these times. difficult.

Due to the Super Bowl’s large capacity for fans, players, performers, and crew, there were concerns that the event would have many attendees. Others were happy to have some return to normal this year. Shani didn’t find hosting a Super Bowl entirely problematic, but he also wants the NFL to recognize the impact they have on viewers and their decisions.

Allowing fans to be there at a high level sends the message to all of the American people that it is okay to gather in large crowds for events. The Super Bowl committee should know that what they are doing is something that plays a leadership role and will be followed by others, so for them allowing so many fans was a very bad choice for me and sent the wrong one. message, Shani said.

Seattle U students enjoyed the halftime show, especially Weeknds’ performance, to wrap up its year-long story. Although this Super Bowl occurred during a pandemic causing concerns about the safety of COVID-19, the Super Bowl committee, performers, and attendees are committed to holding an event safely by following necessary protocols.