‘Gran Torino’ actor draws parallels between 2008 film and anti-Asian racism COVID-19





Bee Vang, the actor who starred alongside Clint Eastwood in the 2008 directors’ film Gran Torino, offered a mixed take on the film in a NBC News Wednesday Editorial, arguing that he has incorporated anti-Asian racism into the United States and indulged in a form of prejudice now prevalent in the COVID-19 era. Vang wrote that the film which focused on the unlikely camaraderie between his character, a teenage Hmong, and a die-hard Korean War veteran (Eastwood) who owns a Ford Gran Torino, was a historic cinematic moment for Hmong people around the world. , despite its many anti-Asian insults. These slurs, uttered by the Eastwoods character, were often sneered and rejected by a predominantly white audience in the theater, Vang wrote. The film incorporated anti-Asian racism, while increasing the portrayal of Asian Americans, he wrote. The cocked laughter against us beat us into silent submission. To this day, I’m still haunted by the mirth of white audiences, the tumultuous laughter when Eastwoods racist and racist character Walt Kowalski growled an insult. Gook. Slope head. Eggroll. It’s a harmless joke, isn’t it? Until it’s not just a joke, but more of an excuse to ignore white supremacy and racism. Such racism is often not ignored, Vang argued, noting that discrimination against Asian Americans increased last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic and resulted in hate crimes,the death of Vicha Ratanapakdee, 84 years old, a Thai-American who was thrown to the ground in San Francisco in a seemingly unprovoked attack in January. What the pandemic has embodied is an abject failure to assimilate Asian humanity, much like the disastrous wars fought across Asia (Philippines, Korea, Vietnam, Laos, Afghanistan and more) that have been underscored by ambitions racist white supremacist military, Vang wrote. For Americans of Asian origin, now is the time to demand recognition, not to retreat into a cocoon of model minority cowardice. Vang concluded by stressing that Asian Americans owe the authors of this anti-Asian zeitgeist nothing, but must help steer the world towards healing and social renewal. The actor who was 17 when he starred in Gran Torino, his first and most important role, also criticized the many slurs in the film at the time of its release, saying they greatly bothered him in an interview with 2009 with MinnPost. He joins a number of other actors, including Olivia Munn and Daniel Dae Kim, in condemning the recent violence against Asian Americans. Read the full editorial here. Calling all HuffPost superfans! Sign up to become a Founding Member and help shape the next chapter of HuffPost

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos