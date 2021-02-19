BIFA: ‘Rocks’ wins Best Picture, Anthony Hopkins named Best Actor





Tom Felton hosted the ceremony online, which also saw Riz Ahmed, ‘Rocks’ star Kosar Ali, Horrors of ‘His House’ and ‘Saint Maud’ and ‘The Father’ win multiple awards.

Coming-of-Age drama Rocks won first prize at the British Independent Film Awards 2020. Sarah Gavron’s acclaimed feature film about a group of teenage girls in London was named Britain’s best independent film at an online awards ceremony Thursday, one of five awards the film won on the evening, including that of the best supporting actress and the best newcomer for Kosar Ali. Hosted by Harry potter star Tom Felton and with Zendaya, Daniel Kaluuya, Emma Corrin and Riz Ahmed among the list of presenters, the BIFA ceremony also saw Oscar-winning Anthony Hopkins named Best Actor (and his first BIFA nomination ) for Florian Zeller’sThe father, which also won Best Screenplay and Best Editing. British horror His home was also several winners, as Best Director for Remi Weekes, Best Actress for Wumni Mosaku and Best Effects. In addition to accommodation, Riz Ahmed also won the award for Best First Writer for Mogul Mowgli, while he was part of the team behind the winner for Best British Short FilmThe long goodbye. Psychological horror Saint maud, who entered the BIFA with a record 17 nominations, took home the Best Principal Director award for Rose Glass and Best Cinematography for Ben Fordesman. Check out the full list of winners below: Best British Independent Film

Rocks (WINNER)

Quiet with the horses

The father

His home

Saint maud Best director

Remi Weekes, His home(WINNER)

Sarah Gavron, Rocks [associate director Anu Henriques]

Pink glass, Saint maud

Nick Rowland, Quiet with the horses

Florian Zeller, The father Best scenario

Florian Zeller, Christopher Hampton, The father (WINNER)

Pink glass, Saint maud

Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson, Rocks

Bassam Tariq, Riz Ahmed, Mogul Mowgli

Remi Weekes, His home Best actress

Wunmi Mosaku, His home (WINNER)

Bukky Bakray, Rocks

Morfydd Clark, Saint maud

Clare Dunne, Se

Andrea Riseborough, Luxor Best actor

Anthony Hopkins, The father(WINNER)

Ahmed Rice, Mogul Mowgli

p Drs, His home

Amir El-Masry, Limbo

Cosmo Jarvis, Quiet with the horses Best Supporting Actress

Kosar Ali, Rocks (WINNER)

Niamh Algar, Quiet with the horses

Jennifer Ehle, Saint maud

Ashley Madekwe, County lines

Fiona Shaw, Kinship Best Supporting Actor

By Angelou Osei Kissiedu, Rocks(WINNER)

Harris Dickinson, County lines

Barry Keoghan, Quiet with the horses

Alyy Khan, Mogul Mowgli

Merab Ninidze, The mail The Douglas Hickox Award (First Director)

Pink glass, Saint maud(WINNER)

Henry Blake, County lines

Eva Riley, Perfect 10

Nick Rowland, Quiet with the horses

Remi Weekes, His home Revolutionary producer

Irune Gurtubai, Limbo [also produced by Angus Lamont] (WINNER)

Douglas Cox, Host [also produced By Emily Gotto, Samuel Zimmerman]

Daniel Emmerson, Quiet with the horses

Oliver Kassman, Saint maud [also produced by Andrea Cornwell]

Edward King, Martin Gentles, His home [also produced by Aidan Elliott, Roy Lee, Arnon Milchan] First screenwriter

Ahmed Rice, Mogul Mowgli [also written by Bassam Tariq] (WINNER)

Pink glass, Saint maud

Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson, Rocks

Joe Murtagh, Quiet with the horses

Remi Weekes, His home The most promising newcomer

Kosar Ali, Rocks(WINNER)

Niamh Algar, Quiet with the horses

Bukky Bakray, Rocks

Frankie Box, Perfect 10

Conrad Khan, County lines Best Documentary

The reason I jump (WINNER)

The Australian dream

Be a human person

Phoenix in resurrection

White riot The Raindance Discovery Award

Perfect 10(WINNER)

Justine

Looted

A man and his shoes

Rose: a love story Best British Short Film

The long goodbye (WINNER)

Filipino

The forgotten C

To send

Sudden light Best International Independent Film

Nomadland(WINNER)

Babyteeth

Les Misrables

Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Night Best casting

Lucy Pardee, Rocks(WINNER)

Shaheen Baig, Quiet with the horses

Kharmel Cochrane, Saint maud

Carmen Cuba, His home

Dan Jackson, Limbo Best photography

I am Fordesman, Saint maud(WINNER)

Nick Cooke, Limbo

Hlne Louvart, Rocks

Annika Summerson, Mogul Mowgli

Jo Willems, His home



Best costume design

Charlotte Walter, Misbehavior(WINNER)

Michele Clapton, The secret garden

Ruka Johnson, Rocks

Tina Kalivas, Saint maud

Michael Oconnor, Ammonite Best Sponsored Edit

Yorgos Lamprinos, The father(WINNER)

Julia Bloch, His home

Maya Maffioli, Rocks

Brenna Rangott, Host

Mark Towns, Saint maud Best effects

Pedro Sabrosa, Stefano Pepin, His home (WINNER)

Agnès Asplund, Martin Malmqvist, Undergods

Scott Macintyre, Bari Kareli, Kristyan Mallett, Saint maud Best makeup and hair design

Jill Sweeney, Misbehavior(WINNER)

Jacquetta Levon, Saint maud

Sharon A Martin, His home

Ivana Primorac, Ammonite

Nora Robertson, Rocks Best music

Paul Corley, Mogul Mowgli(WINNER)

Roque Baos, His home

Nainita Desai, The reason I jump

Connie Farr, Emilie Levienaise-Farrouch, Rocks

Adam Janota Bzowski, Saint maud Best production design

Jacqueline Abrahams, His home(WINNER)

Cristina Casali, Misbehavior

Peter Francis, The father

Marketa Korinkova, Elo Soode, Undergods

Paulina Rzeszowska, Saint maud Best sound

Nick Ryan, Ben Baird, Sara De Oliveira Lima, The reason I jump(WINNER)

Adrian Bell, Glenn Freemantle, Frank Kruse, Brendan Nicholson, Richard Pryke, His home

Paul Davies, Simon Farmer, Andrew Skirk Saint, Maud

Paul Davies, Robert Farr, Nigel Albermaniche, Ian Morgan, Mogul Mowgli

Calum sample, Host







