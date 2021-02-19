Entertainment
BIFA: ‘Rocks’ wins Best Picture, Anthony Hopkins named Best Actor
Tom Felton hosted the ceremony online, which also saw Riz Ahmed, ‘Rocks’ star Kosar Ali, Horrors of ‘His House’ and ‘Saint Maud’ and ‘The Father’ win multiple awards.
Coming-of-Age drama Rocks won first prize at the British Independent Film Awards 2020.
Sarah Gavron’s acclaimed feature film about a group of teenage girls in London was named Britain’s best independent film at an online awards ceremony Thursday, one of five awards the film won on the evening, including that of the best supporting actress and the best newcomer for Kosar Ali.
Hosted by Harry potter star Tom Felton and with Zendaya, Daniel Kaluuya, Emma Corrin and Riz Ahmed among the list of presenters, the BIFA ceremony also saw Oscar-winning Anthony Hopkins named Best Actor (and his first BIFA nomination ) for Florian Zeller’sThe father, which also won Best Screenplay and Best Editing. British horror His home was also several winners, as Best Director for Remi Weekes, Best Actress for Wumni Mosaku and Best Effects. In addition to accommodation, Riz Ahmed also won the award for Best First Writer for Mogul Mowgli, while he was part of the team behind the winner for Best British Short FilmThe long goodbye.
Psychological horror Saint maud, who entered the BIFA with a record 17 nominations, took home the Best Principal Director award for Rose Glass and Best Cinematography for Ben Fordesman.
Check out the full list of winners below:
Best British Independent Film
Rocks (WINNER)
Quiet with the horses
The father
His home
Saint maud
Best director
Remi Weekes, His home(WINNER)
Sarah Gavron, Rocks [associate director Anu Henriques]
Pink glass, Saint maud
Nick Rowland, Quiet with the horses
Florian Zeller, The father
Best scenario
Florian Zeller, Christopher Hampton, The father (WINNER)
Pink glass, Saint maud
Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson, Rocks
Bassam Tariq, Riz Ahmed, Mogul Mowgli
Remi Weekes, His home
Best actress
Wunmi Mosaku, His home (WINNER)
Bukky Bakray, Rocks
Morfydd Clark, Saint maud
Clare Dunne, Se
Andrea Riseborough, Luxor
Best actor
Anthony Hopkins, The father(WINNER)
Ahmed Rice, Mogul Mowgli
p Drs, His home
Amir El-Masry, Limbo
Cosmo Jarvis, Quiet with the horses
Best Supporting Actress
Kosar Ali, Rocks (WINNER)
Niamh Algar, Quiet with the horses
Jennifer Ehle, Saint maud
Ashley Madekwe, County lines
Fiona Shaw, Kinship
Best Supporting Actor
By Angelou Osei Kissiedu, Rocks(WINNER)
Harris Dickinson, County lines
Barry Keoghan, Quiet with the horses
Alyy Khan, Mogul Mowgli
Merab Ninidze, The mail
The Douglas Hickox Award (First Director)
Pink glass, Saint maud(WINNER)
Henry Blake, County lines
Eva Riley, Perfect 10
Nick Rowland, Quiet with the horses
Remi Weekes, His home
Revolutionary producer
Irune Gurtubai, Limbo [also produced by Angus Lamont] (WINNER)
Douglas Cox, Host [also produced By Emily Gotto, Samuel Zimmerman]
Daniel Emmerson, Quiet with the horses
Oliver Kassman, Saint maud [also produced by Andrea Cornwell]
Edward King, Martin Gentles, His home [also produced by Aidan Elliott, Roy Lee, Arnon Milchan]
First screenwriter
Ahmed Rice, Mogul Mowgli [also written by Bassam Tariq] (WINNER)
Pink glass, Saint maud
Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson, Rocks
Joe Murtagh, Quiet with the horses
Remi Weekes, His home
The most promising newcomer
Kosar Ali, Rocks(WINNER)
Niamh Algar, Quiet with the horses
Bukky Bakray, Rocks
Frankie Box, Perfect 10
Conrad Khan, County lines
Best Documentary
The reason I jump (WINNER)
The Australian dream
Be a human person
Phoenix in resurrection
White riot
The Raindance Discovery Award
Perfect 10(WINNER)
Justine
Looted
A man and his shoes
Rose: a love story
Best British Short Film
The long goodbye (WINNER)
Filipino
The forgotten C
To send
Sudden light
Best International Independent Film
Nomadland(WINNER)
Babyteeth
Les Misrables
Never Rarely Sometimes Always
Night
Best casting
Lucy Pardee, Rocks(WINNER)
Shaheen Baig, Quiet with the horses
Kharmel Cochrane, Saint maud
Carmen Cuba, His home
Dan Jackson, Limbo
Best photography
I am Fordesman, Saint maud(WINNER)
Nick Cooke, Limbo
Hlne Louvart, Rocks
Annika Summerson, Mogul Mowgli
Jo Willems, His home
Best costume design
Charlotte Walter, Misbehavior(WINNER)
Michele Clapton, The secret garden
Ruka Johnson, Rocks
Tina Kalivas, Saint maud
Michael Oconnor, Ammonite
Best Sponsored Edit
Yorgos Lamprinos, The father(WINNER)
Julia Bloch, His home
Maya Maffioli, Rocks
Brenna Rangott, Host
Mark Towns, Saint maud
Best effects
Pedro Sabrosa, Stefano Pepin, His home (WINNER)
Agnès Asplund, Martin Malmqvist, Undergods
Scott Macintyre, Bari Kareli, Kristyan Mallett, Saint maud
Best makeup and hair design
Jill Sweeney, Misbehavior(WINNER)
Jacquetta Levon, Saint maud
Sharon A Martin, His home
Ivana Primorac, Ammonite
Nora Robertson, Rocks
Best music
Paul Corley, Mogul Mowgli(WINNER)
Roque Baos, His home
Nainita Desai, The reason I jump
Connie Farr, Emilie Levienaise-Farrouch, Rocks
Adam Janota Bzowski, Saint maud
Best production design
Jacqueline Abrahams, His home(WINNER)
Cristina Casali, Misbehavior
Peter Francis, The father
Marketa Korinkova, Elo Soode, Undergods
Paulina Rzeszowska, Saint maud
Best sound
Nick Ryan, Ben Baird, Sara De Oliveira Lima, The reason I jump(WINNER)
Adrian Bell, Glenn Freemantle, Frank Kruse, Brendan Nicholson, Richard Pryke, His home
Paul Davies, Simon Farmer, Andrew Skirk Saint, Maud
Paul Davies, Robert Farr, Nigel Albermaniche, Ian Morgan, Mogul Mowgli
Calum sample, Host
