STXfilms catches Chris Pine’s ‘Violence of Action’ thriller





10:00 am PST 02/18/2021



by



Etan Vlessing



Action violence, Tarik Saleh action shot starring Chris Pine, Ben Foster, Gillian Jacobs, Eddie Marsan, Fares Fares, Nina Hoss and Amira Casar.

STXfilms has acquired the US rights to Action violence, Tarik Saleh action shot starring Chris Pine, Ben Foster, Gillian Jacobs, Eddie Marsan, Fares Fares, Nina Hoss and Amira Casar. STXinternational previously acquired the international rights to the film from Thunder Road and 30WEST and will distribute it directly in the UK and Ireland. The action shot was shot in the United States, Germany and Romania. Action violence follows James Harper (Pine) who, after being unwittingly fired from the Green Berets, joins a paramilitary organization in order to support his family in the only way he knows how. Harper travels to Berlin with his elite team as part of a black operations mission to investigate a mysterious threat. Barely on his first mission, he finds himself alone and hunted across Europe, where he must fight to stay alive long enough to return home and discover the true motives of those who betrayed him. "We have been incredibly impressed with what we have seen so far of Action violence. Chris gives the kind of unforgettable performance that will resonate with audiences everywhere. It's an elevated action movie that has real franchise potential and we're extremely happy to be working with Chris, Tarik and the Thunder Road and 30WEST crews," said Adam Fogelson, President of STXfilms Motion Picture Group, in a press release on the film now in post-production. JP Davis directed the screenplay for Action violence, with Thunder Road Films Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee producing and 30WEST funding the film. 30WESTs Dan Friedkin, Micah Green and Dan Steinman are executive producers with Pine, Jonathan Fuhrman, Tom Lassally and Josh Bratman. Esther Hornstein of Thunder Road Films is an executive producer. CAA Media Finance and 30WEST represented the sale of the rights in the United States.







