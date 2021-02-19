Police investigate possible arson attack on Hollywood church – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports





HOLLYWOOD, Florida. (WSVN) – Police are investigating a possible arson attack on a church in Hollywood. The fire started at the front door of The Church of Jesus Christ at 5880 W. Park Road at around 1:00 am Thursday. “Very lucky it’s very short of time because you see a lot of wood on display,” said Pastor Justin Severson. “It could have burned. It could have been really bad. 7News cameras captured Severson trying to repair some of the damage, which he said was intentional. Severson said he received a call from police advising him of the fire. By the time he got to church, he said, the fire was out. “I learned never to judge someone because you never know their upbringing, how they could have had a terrible, very difficult education,” he said, “and so we don’t know the circumstances, but we know God forgives and able to change any situation. This is what I recommend – that one finds God and peace in his heart. According to the pastor, about a year ago, another person set fire to under a window. A burn mark is also visible on the roof of the church. A broken beer bottle was found on the ground nearby, and a church member pointed to what appeared to be the top of a Molotov cocktail. Last July, about 900 feet from the church, a fire starter was filmed starting a fire at Luther Memorial Lutheran Church, which damaged the exterior of the church. There is a reward of $ 7,500 for information leading to the arrest of this person. Church members plan reparations and move forward, hoping that the responsible person will hear their message. Severson said his church has around 50 members and several of them have visited the scene to help with repairs. The state fire marshal’s office is investigating the blaze, but they have yet to rule the blaze as arson. Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos