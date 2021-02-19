Walking Dead pays actors not to appear at convention, Star says

The walking dead pays actors to make fewer appearances at the convention, says star Michael Cudlitz. After debuting on AMC in 2010, the zombie drama based on Robert Kirkman and Tony Moore’s comic book series quickly became a pop culture sensation and ratings giant. None of this stopped the show from saying goodbye to original showrunner Frank Darabont, a move that would lead to huge legal headaches later.

Now over ten years after the auspicious first season directed by Darabont The walking deadThe show has become somewhat less of a heavyweight in both audience and pop culture conversation, but it remains one of cable TV’s most popular shows nonetheless. Indeed, TWD shows no signs of stopping as a content universe as multiple spinoffs are in the works, alongside the two spinoffs already released. It was even recently revealed that The walking dead may soon launch into the comedy world with a spinoff that takes a deliberately humorous look at the world after the zombie apocalypse.

Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

Related: Every Major Walking Dead Character Has Deceased (So Far)

Of course, given its stature as a major genre show with a rabid fan base, TWD is a huge draw at conventions, as are its many well-known actors. In fact, there was a time when Walking Dead the cast members were doing too many conventions, which led to AMC implementing an interesting policy. In a recent appearance on the podcast Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum, former star Cudlitz (who played Abraham on the show until that character was brutally murdered by Negan) revealed that the network actually pays actors more money if they agree to cut their working hours. convention. As the actor explains (via Uproxx):

You had a little more in each episode so you didn’t do X number of conventions … because some people did them every weekend and it interfered with the work schedule. It wasn’t like the best Normans [Reedus] didn’t do that. His [convention appearances] were spaced out, because they took away a lot from him because he was a huge convention draw. It cost him physically. But there were people who did a lot of it.

Conventions are of course a great source of additional income for actors and other creatives associated with various movies and shows, and it sounds like some anonymous members of the Walking Dead at one point were trying to participate as much as possible in this source of additional income, to the point that it actually became detrimental to their main work as actors on The walking dead.

This story raises an interesting question about the role of conventions in sustaining fandom, and how this circuit can become important to people whose careers may not be in the same place as someone like Norman Reedus ( who obviously commands a huge salary and does not need to make agreements if he does not want to). Indeed, it becomes a bit of a joke, and a sad one at that, when an actor associated with an older sci-fi or horror film makes a living by making conventional appearances in his old age. It’s funny that some The walking dead the cast members tried to milk the convention circuit as much as possible while the show was still at the peak of its popularity, forcing the network to reward them financially for saying no to conventions and yes to being ready to work on the very show that made them. famous in the first place. It would be interesting to know if an actor chose to keep his convention appearances rather than taking the extra money from AMC.

More: Why The Walking Dead Killed Ezekiel’s Tiger, Shiva

Source: Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum / YouTube(via Uproxx)

Mandalorian Cara Dune overhaul suggestion finds clever connection





About the Author