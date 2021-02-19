Matthew McConaughey Clarifies ‘Titanic’ Audition Rumors: ‘Wasn’t Offered the Role’

Matthew McConaughey tells all about his “Titanic” audition.

Appearing on “Literally! with Rob LoweOn Thursday, McConaughey explained how his audition for the lead role in ‘Titanic’ went.

“So I went to read with Kate Winslet [who starred as Rose] and it wasn’t one of the auditions that they filmed, so it was like in the days of screen testing, “said McConaughey, 51.” After we left, you know, it was one of those auditions where they followed me and when we came out they were like, it went really well. I mean, kind of like hugs. I really thought it was going to happen. He does not have.”

Although the actor was led to believe the role would come back to him based on his audition, the lead role for Jack ultimately went to Leonardo DiCaprio. The actor then took the time to cut down once and for all the rumors that he had turned down the role.

“I asked [James] Cameron on this, because the gossip over the years that I have heard and could have seen written about me was that I had the [lead] role in Titanic and turned it down, “McConaughey recalled.” Not factual. I did not receive this role. “

“For a while, I was saying, I have to find this agent. They are in trouble,” the actor recalls. “I never got the offer.”

In a 2018 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, McConaughey also noted that he was not offered the role. “I went to audition for it. I wanted this. I auditioned with Kate Winslet. I had a good audition. I went from there pretty confident I had it. I didn’t get it. never had it. ” at the time.

While McConaughey was unable to flaunt his heartfelt talents in “Titanic,” the 2000s proved to be a major success in establishing the actor in romantic comedies with roles in films like “Failure to Launch”, “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” and “The Wedding Planner”.

At the end of January, McConaughey and his co-star Jennifer Lopez reunited virtually for the 20th anniversary of “The Wedding Planner” and discussed the fond memories they had from the film, including filming the dumpster scene. where Lopez’s character is saved by McConaugheys.

“One of my favorite lines in all of this, one of the reasons I like this script was, ‘You smell like grilled cheese and plums,’ I think I said, which is probably one of the best smells in the world. ” Lopez remembered, laughing. “It was just the idea that she was disappearing and Prince Charming just saved her and her, saying: you smell like grilled cheese and plums.”

McConaughey then recalled that Lopez almost injured her ankle while filming the scene, and thought the “All I Have” singer was “baller” as a result.

“I was like Oh! JLo is a baller You were doing your own stunts but a lot of people wouldn’t have done that,” McConaughey said of Lopez’s praise. “I think that was the day I was like, ‘Oh yeah, J.Lo is sweating’, which means when you’re on set you love to do the job and want to do all the work, even stuff like that could be potentially dangerous. I remember. “