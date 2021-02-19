Mortal Kombat, film producer in tears after fan reactions to trailer





Mortal Kombat producer Todd Garner was moved to tears after fan reactions to the film’s action-packed trailer were overwhelmingly positive.

Mortal combatProducer Todd Garner was moved to tears after fans’ reactions to the first trailer for the upcoming film. The live-action reboot of the popular video game franchise is directed by Simon McQuoid. James Wan (Conspiracy) produces the reboot alongside Garner. Fan anticipation has been high for the film, with a proper reboot of the series long since. The last live-actionMortal combatmovie was released in 1997. While the first movie, released in 1995, was considered a culprit please,Mortal Kombat: Annihilationwas universally panicked. Now, the iconic franchise returns to the big screen with beloved characters. Everyone from Sub-Zero to Scorpion and Sonya Blade will be making an appearance, alongside what looks like surprise cameos in the trailer. Lewis Tan will play the role of Cole Young, a character created for the film who will act as a proxy for the audience. Earlier today, fans got their first glimpse of the upcoming film and the brutal Red Band trailer showed the care taken in the film. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: Mortal Kombat Reboot: Where You Know The Sub-Zero Actor From Collect addressMortal combatfans on Twitter after the trailer released. The producer says watching fans’ reactions to the trailer moved him to tears as the person who worked so hard to make this film run. Garner revealed that while he was working on the film, he was to be away from his family for five months. The reactions to the trailer were worth it. MK fans. I’m watching your reactions to the trailer and I’m in tears. Sometimes fans forget that there are humans behind these movies and I personally had to be away from my family for almost 5 months working on it. Your smiles and gasps were worth it today. Thank you! – Todd Garner (@Todd_Garner) February 18, 2021 Launch of an R-rated trailer forMortal combatwas a smart move. The previous two films had both been rated PG-13 and had to skimp on violence to achieve that rating. One of the things that makes theMortal combatthe games so exciting are the brutal fights that result in quick and bloody deaths. The new movie seeks to right the mistakes of the past and bring back the action fans have grown to love. It also helps that they bring in some of the franchise’s most iconic characters. The concise two and a half minutes of the trailer showcases the setting nicely, balancing world building and character introductions alongside the wild action sequences. It helps thatMortal combatwill also be one of the first major blockbusters guaranteed to reach its release date this year thanks to Warner Bros. ‘decision to release their films on HBO Max the same day they hit theaters. Any blockbuster is welcome for movie buffs who crave action and it helpsMortal combatseems to be doing so well on the blockbuster scale. More: Mortal Kombat Theory: Lewis Tan’s Cole Young Is The REAL Sub-Zero Source: Todd garner Peter Jackson leaked Lord of the Rings script to keep him away from Harvey Weinstein

