Bollywood lessons: how to wear a mask

Despite the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai and other parts of India, safety regulations continued to be flouted with more than 4,000 local train commuters. penalized for neglecting to wear masks.

Verma likes suggests that one can take a sheet of these Bollywood movies and see how far people can go to cover their precious faces.

Kareena Kapoor, Asoka

Bebo channels her inner baby into swaddles like diapers where her powerful eyes are the only facial identification she needs.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jodhaa Akbar

No fear of germs infecting Ash as she slips into swashbuckling fashion donning a crisp white scarf.

Sridevi, Khuda gawah

Ditto for Sri Rider as she indulges in tough games for her awesome intro scene in Khuda gawah.

Katrina Kaif, Namaste London

Practical scarf solution in the purse takes care of NRI Katrina’s mistrust for desi bugs in Namaste London.

Jackie Shroff, Tridev

Trust Bhidu to keep him stylish even when he robs a bank. This iconic bandhini dupatta of Tridev makes a hell of a fashionable mask.

Tej Sapru, Tridev

Baddie Tej Sapru and his company try to gain an advantage over him in the same film while demonstrating how to go unnoticed in a mask that hides absolutely nothing.

Dharmendra, Chupke chupke

Use all of shuddh Hindi in monkey hats, Dharmendra’s prankster botany teacher has an honorary degree by hiding his true personality.

Sanjay Dutt, Kashmir Mission

Deadly Dutt wears it for much more lethal purposes in Kashmir Mission.

Raveena Tandon, Karisma Kapoor, Aatish

And here are our 90s Head Turners showing off how to look sexy and practical at the same time.

Sharmila Tagore, Aa Gale Lag Ja

Of course, Sharmila Tagore has done the Arab princess look well before so as to keep germs and men at bay.

Akshay Kumar, Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi

Wicked mask of Akshay Kumar in Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi can be read as a twisted way of telling a virus if “I can’t beat you, I will become you”.

Manoj Bajpayee, Wasseypur Gangs

From Thakur to Sholay in Sardar in Wasseypur Gangs, the versatile shawl continues to protect and surprise.

Jeetendra, Hatim Tai

The fantasy obsessed with schmancy should look for costume drama face cover inspirations like Hatim Tai. Except that the cure for the disease afflicting the lady next to Jeetendra is not a vaccine but the latter walking on a mass of burning coal.

Shah Rukh Khan, Don 2

The super cool Shah Rukh Khan mask in Don 2 is a perfect “booyah” against pesky viruses.

Amitabh Bachchan, put on

And there are also the Big B Hand hoon kaun reminiscent of the tiger mask in the original.

Ravi Baswani, Rakesh Bedi, Chashme Buddoor

Trust the single boys of Chashme Buddoor to show how desperate times call for desperate action.

Madhuri Dixit, Mithun Chakraborty, Pyar ka devta

What do you think of the protective approach of the M’n ‘M helmet in Pyar ka devta?

Emraan Hashmi, Namit Das, Rajesh Sharma, Ghanchakkar

When masks allow us to become our favorite movie characters, what’s not to love?

Vinod Khanna, Raaj mahal

VK makes a disturbing case for the mask – do or die.

Raj Babbar, Aankhen

Okay, but that’s going a bit too far.

Harshvardhan Kapoor, Bhavesh Joshi Superhero

Wear a mask and be the superhero of your life.

Anil Kapoor, Armaan

One mask a day keeps doctors away.