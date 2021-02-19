Connect with us

Entertainment

Bollywood lessons: how to wear a mask

Avatar

Published

4 mins ago

on

By


Despite the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai and other parts of India, safety regulations continued to be flouted with more than 4,000 local train commuters. penalized for neglecting to wear masks.

Verma likes suggests that one can take a sheet of these Bollywood movies and see how far people can go to cover their precious faces.

Kareena Kapoor, Asoka

Bebo channels her inner baby into swaddles like diapers where her powerful eyes are the only facial identification she needs.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jodhaa Akbar

No fear of germs infecting Ash as she slips into swashbuckling fashion donning a crisp white scarf.

Sridevi, Khuda gawah

Ditto for Sri Rider as she indulges in tough games for her awesome intro scene in Khuda gawah.

Katrina Kaif, Namaste London

Practical scarf solution in the purse takes care of NRI Katrina’s mistrust for desi bugs in Namaste London.

Jackie Shroff, Tridev

Trust Bhidu to keep him stylish even when he robs a bank. This iconic bandhini dupatta of Tridev makes a hell of a fashionable mask.

Tej Sapru, Tridev

Baddie Tej Sapru and his company try to gain an advantage over him in the same film while demonstrating how to go unnoticed in a mask that hides absolutely nothing.

Dharmendra, Chupke chupke

Use all of shuddh Hindi in monkey hats, Dharmendra’s prankster botany teacher has an honorary degree by hiding his true personality.

Sanjay Dutt, Kashmir Mission

Deadly Dutt wears it for much more lethal purposes in Kashmir Mission.

Raveena Tandon, Karisma Kapoor, Aatish

And here are our 90s Head Turners showing off how to look sexy and practical at the same time.

Sharmila Tagore, Aa Gale Lag Ja

Of course, Sharmila Tagore has done the Arab princess look well before so as to keep germs and men at bay.

Akshay Kumar, Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi

Wicked mask of Akshay Kumar in Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi can be read as a twisted way of telling a virus if “I can’t beat you, I will become you”.

Manoj Bajpayee, Wasseypur Gangs

From Thakur to Sholay in Sardar in Wasseypur Gangs, the versatile shawl continues to protect and surprise.

Jeetendra, Hatim Tai

The fantasy obsessed with schmancy should look for costume drama face cover inspirations like Hatim Tai. Except that the cure for the disease afflicting the lady next to Jeetendra is not a vaccine but the latter walking on a mass of burning coal.

Shah Rukh Khan, Don 2

The super cool Shah Rukh Khan mask in Don 2 is a perfect “booyah” against pesky viruses.

Amitabh Bachchan, put on

And there are also the Big B Hand hoon kaun reminiscent of the tiger mask in the original.

Ravi Baswani, Rakesh Bedi, Chashme Buddoor

Trust the single boys of Chashme Buddoor to show how desperate times call for desperate action.

Madhuri Dixit, Mithun Chakraborty, Pyar ka devta

What do you think of the protective approach of the M’n ‘M helmet in Pyar ka devta?

Emraan Hashmi, Namit Das, Rajesh Sharma, Ghanchakkar

When masks allow us to become our favorite movie characters, what’s not to love?

Vinod Khanna, Raaj mahal

VK makes a disturbing case for the mask – do or die.

Raj Babbar, Aankhen

Okay, but that’s going a bit too far.

Harshvardhan Kapoor, Bhavesh Joshi Superhero

Wear a mask and be the superhero of your life.

Anil Kapoor, Armaan

One mask a day keeps doctors away.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: