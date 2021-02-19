Silence of the Lambs’ Buffalo Bill House is a spooky Bed & Breakfast





The current home of serial killer The Silence of the Lambs, Buffalo Bill, has been transformed into a horror-themed bed and breakfast.

Commemorating the 30th anniversary of the Oscar-winning horror classic, Thesilenceofthelambs, the home of the film’s serial killer, Buffalo Bill, opens its doors to the public for overnight stays. The house, which was built in 1910 and remains at 8 Circle Street in Perryopolis, Pa., Was used as the fictional home of the infamous cinematic murderer Buffalo Bill (played by Ted Levine in Thesilenceofthelambs) before being sold to its current owner, Chris Rowan. A fan Thesilenceofthelambs Buffalo Bill fan and fan, “Rowan promises those who are brave enough to visit the property a” movie destination like no other. As Rowan announced, “After months and months of hard work learning how to properly open and build a business from scratch, I’m proud to say that Buffalo’s Bill’s House is open to victims (I mean, the public!). “ Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: Halloween Kills: Michael Myers Watches The World Burn In New Image While the house retains many attributes that remain unchanged from the filming of the 1991 classic, a major omission is the basement that Bill used to keep his victims trapped as he prepared to make clothes from their skin. . Parts of the film featuring the well were filmed on a built soundstage, and the well was never part of the actual house. However, Rowan revealed that he has “big plans” for the house’s future not only as a B&B, but as a “movie destination,” which may include the addition of the well for more. to make a more precise and immersive experience for the fans. . “I also have a vision of recreating and building on-site the ‘well’ and ‘Buffalo Bill’s workshop’ as permanent sets,” he explained. Will last a lifetime! “ Related: Clarice Adds Trans Character To Face Buffalo Bill’s ‘Complicated’ Story The property was highlighted throughout the horror drama as Jame “Buffalo Bill” Gumb’s lair, where he and FBI agent Clarice Starling (played by Jodie Foster) had their defining showdown. The house is a three story Victorian Princess Anne, now open for weddings, tours, sight shoots, and overnight stays. The site is currently running a contest to win a free weekend for two until February 28, 2021. “I have so many ideas for preserving the history of the house and sharing it with everyone who loves it as much as I do,” Rowan said. “I hope to see you all soon to taste some broad beans and a good Chianti!” Continue Reading: The Silence of the Lambs: Jodie Foster Reveals Why She Was Scared Anthony Hopkins Source:BuffaloBillsHouseviaBloody Disgusting The MCU could have a new release every week until the end of 2021 (or near)

About the Author Astrid sparks

(86 published articles)

Astrid Sparks is a writer and editor for CBR News based in Montreal, Canada, covering all topics related to video games, comics, television and film. A graduate of the University of Alberta’s Department of Political Science, she is a classical violinist and D&D adventurer in her spare time. More from Astrid Sparks







