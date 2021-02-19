Bollywood Hungama was the first to give out all the exclusive information on the director of Rohit Shettys, Circus, which stars Ranveer Singh and Varun Sharma in a dual role with Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez as the lead female role. The film is based on The comedy of mistakes, which inspired Gulzar’s cult comedy, Angoor and set in the 1960s. Filming for the film is in full swing in Mumbai and the directors are slated to end next month. And now Bollywood Hungama has exclusively learned that Deepika Padukone has joined the Circus gang.
Circus just got bigger with the presence of Deepika Padukone. She has a special dance number in the movie alongside some conversation scenes. His footage is sure to keep the house laughing, a source told Bollywood Hungama. This would be the second collaboration between Ranveer and Deepikas after their wedding in 2019, the first being 83. Interestingly, this is an appearance in both films for Deepika.
The actress shot for the film last weekend for a three-day period Friday, Saturday and Sunday. She has now switched to the movie Shah Rukh Khan, Pathan, at Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai. She’ll be touring for a groovy dance number with Shah Rukh Khan this week, then moving on to filming never-before-seen action scenes with three men Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and John Abraham. She recently finished shooting the upcoming Shakun Batra film produced by Karan Johar in Mumbai.
