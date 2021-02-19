Shahid Kapoor to make digital debut as big stars take to the web

NEW DELHI : Actor Shahid Kapoor will make his digital debut in a web series on Amazon Prime Video, joining other big names in Bollywood who are slowly entering the medium with its growing popularity. The untitled dramatic thriller will be created by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, known for Amazons The Family Man and Hindi-language films such as Go Goa Gone.

At Amazon Prime Video, we are proud to be home to some of the best talent and storytellers from India and around the world. Shahid Kapoor is an incredibly gifted actor and we are delighted to have him join the Prime Video family with a whole new, exciting collaboration with Raj and DK, ”said Vijay Subramaniam, Director and Head of Content at Amazon Prime Video, India in a communicated. .

Certainly, Kapoor is the latest Bollywood name to come to terms with the web’s growing popularity, even as several stars and studios remained wary of direct releases to digital during the covid-19 pandemic last year.

According to reports from web portal LetsOTTGlobal, Ajay Devgn could reprise the role of Idris Elba in the remake of the British TV series Luther for Disney + Hotstar which would see the actor play a brilliant murder sleuth. Meanwhile, Disney is also in talks with Hrithik Roshan for a remake of Tom Hiddlestons’ crime drama The Night Manager while Akshay Kumar had previously confirmed an action show called The End for Amazon Prime Video earlier.

Media experts claim that the audiences of several streaming platforms are now approaching a few million subscribers in India and has made it easy for them to make the kind of investment these stars are watching. The production budget is linked to the growth of users. High-profile webcast in India can now review budgets for 60-80 crore, on par with what is usually spent on feature films with compensation for male A-list stars who fall 15 crore.

Additionally, the four to five million subscribers that the platforms have added to the global OTT ecosystem over the past few months have given them momentum and made sure that stars see them as avenues that will only help their brand image, not dilute it. The foray of the biggest stars into digital platforms stems from their desire to stay relevant and connected with young people and be part of disruptive stories, experts say.