Entertainment
Shahid Kapoor to make digital debut as big stars take to the web
NEW DELHI : Actor Shahid Kapoor will make his digital debut in a web series on Amazon Prime Video, joining other big names in Bollywood who are slowly entering the medium with its growing popularity. The untitled dramatic thriller will be created by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, known for Amazons The Family Man and Hindi-language films such as Go Goa Gone.
At Amazon Prime Video, we are proud to be home to some of the best talent and storytellers from India and around the world. Shahid Kapoor is an incredibly gifted actor and we are delighted to have him join the Prime Video family with a whole new, exciting collaboration with Raj and DK, ”said Vijay Subramaniam, Director and Head of Content at Amazon Prime Video, India in a communicated. .
Read also | Modest turnout for Covid’s second coup
Certainly, Kapoor is the latest Bollywood name to come to terms with the web’s growing popularity, even as several stars and studios remained wary of direct releases to digital during the covid-19 pandemic last year.
According to reports from web portal LetsOTTGlobal, Ajay Devgn could reprise the role of Idris Elba in the remake of the British TV series Luther for Disney + Hotstar which would see the actor play a brilliant murder sleuth. Meanwhile, Disney is also in talks with Hrithik Roshan for a remake of Tom Hiddlestons’ crime drama The Night Manager while Akshay Kumar had previously confirmed an action show called The End for Amazon Prime Video earlier.
Media experts claim that the audiences of several streaming platforms are now approaching a few million subscribers in India and has made it easy for them to make the kind of investment these stars are watching. The production budget is linked to the growth of users. High-profile webcast in India can now review budgets for 60-80 crore, on par with what is usually spent on feature films with compensation for male A-list stars who fall 15 crore.
Additionally, the four to five million subscribers that the platforms have added to the global OTT ecosystem over the past few months have given them momentum and made sure that stars see them as avenues that will only help their brand image, not dilute it. The foray of the biggest stars into digital platforms stems from their desire to stay relevant and connected with young people and be part of disruptive stories, experts say.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]