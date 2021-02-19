Live music in Vilar, Snow Cabanas, Kids Adventure Zones, Nordic and skimo races and more: Tricias Weekend Picks 02/19/21

Martin Sexton takes the stage at the Vilar Performing Arts Center this weekend as part of The Residency concert series. (Vilar Performing Arts Center

The residence presents Martin Sexton in Vilar

Martin Sexton returns to the Vilar Performing Arts Center as part of the new concert series called The Residency. Sexton will perform several shows on Saturday and Sunday to a limited audience in the theater, which is located under the Beaver Creek Village ice rink.

Sexton is no stranger to the Vilar Performing Arts Center and stopped here last year. He’s performed in big venues like The Fillmore and Carnegie Hall, but the Syracuse, New York native never forgets his roots and days playing on the streets and subway stations of Boston in the 1990s.

Sexton will perform songs from his ninth studio album and he covers rock, folk soul, Americana and R&B genres. Sexton will perform four shows over the weekend:

Saturday 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Sunday 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Livestream available during the 5 p.m. show on Sunday

A number of premium tickets will be sold for the intimate performances, and for those not ready for the in-person experience, Vilar will offer other ways to enjoy it through streaming and other video offerings. The 5 p.m. show will air for free on Fans.live. For ticket information and details on how to view the show online, visit vilarpac.org.

The Gravity Haus in Vail has four Snow Cabanas for rent at the foot of Golden Peak in Vail from 8:30 am to 5:00 pm daily.

Snow huts

If you’ve been to Golden Peak lately, you’ve probably noticed a few new domed structures just outside the Larkspur Restaurant and Market. These four structures are the all new Snow Cabanas, courtesy of Gravity Haus Vail.

Gravity Haus has taken over the old Vail Mountain Lodge and Spa in Vail Village and offers its members all kinds of amenities and discounts.

The Snow Cabanas are meant to be your base camp during your day on the hill. Each Snow Cabana is comfortably furnished with comfy sofas and pillows, heaters, Wi-Fi, a large window to view core area activities and all your dining needs will be taken care of by the Larkspur staff, which serves breakfast. , lunch and aprs ski to your cabin.

Snow Cabanas can accommodate up to six people, but your guests can come and go as they please. If some want to leave early, your cabin rental starts at 8:30 am, so they can take the first chair. If there is a conference call scheduled for noon, return to base and work while the rest of your group explores Vail Mountain. Then board the Riva Bahn Express (n ° 6) and descend at the end of the day. Crank up the music on the bluetooth speaker and organize your own private ski party for your group. Order everything from a Larkspur menu that you scan to your phone.

Snow Cabanas are a hot ticket right now, so call and reserve yours in advance. This is a perfect way for COVID-19 to have a place to land if you’re cold, need a bite to eat, have a call for work, or someone in your group isn’t skiing or snowboarding. Snow Cabanas are so attractive that you will want to spend the day there.

To find out the prices and reserve your seat, go to snowcabanas.com. To learn more about Gravity Haus and cabin discounts for members, visit gravityhaus.com.

Trail maps for Vail and Beaver Creek indicate children's adventure areas throughout the mountain.



Adventure zones for children

Skiing and snowboarding provide adventure for the kids, but take note of some of the kids’ adventure zones on Beaver Creek and Vail Mountain to not only entertain the little ones but also put their skills to the test on The hills.

There are dozens of adventure areas in Beaver Creek and Vail Mountain. Some are prominently displayed like Jackrabbit Alley off the Red Buffalo Express (# 5) atop Beaver Creek or the Magic Forest off Cubs Way on Vail Mountain, while others require you to step off the trails a bit. beaten, as in the case of the skiers of Ripparoos Retreat to the right of the Gold Dust slope.

Ripparoo is the mascot for the Vail and Beaver Creek Children’s Ski and Snowboard School. Look for his face as an icon on Beaver Creek trail maps to indicate a children’s adventure zone. On the Vail Mountain trail map, look for the yellow smiley face icon to indicate a children’s adventure zone.

These areas are designed to help kids build confidence and take their skills to a whole new level while having fun. And parents, these areas can also be used to bribe children: if you eat all your veg for lunch, take another spin on Jack Rabbit Alley.

Another parental note, make sure you are a skier or snowboarder good enough to handle the twists and turns you can find in some of these kids’ adventure areas.

Some of the classic places to visit include the Bear Cave and Gold Mine off Upper Cinch and above the Latigo and Gold Dust trails on Beaver Creek Mountain. On Vail Mountain, Chaos Canyon is a fun way to end the day by traveling from Mid Vail to the Avanti Express Lift (# 2).

In addition to the children’s adventure areas, look for the Ske-cology signs on both mountains. Ske-cology signs are indicated on the trail map with a pinecone icon. Ske-cology educates young people about mountain safety and mountain ecology. Enter a competition to find all of the Ske-cology landmarks in a certain area on Vail or Beaver Creek to learn more about the ecosystem and wildlife.

Kids’ adventure zones are a fun way to spend the day while your kids are developing skills. Take a map of the trails in the base areas where lift tickets are sold or view the maps on vail.com and beavercreek.com to plan your next adventure.

Snowshoe, Nordic and Skimo races take place on weekends in February and March in Beaver Creek.

Beaver Creek Nordic Race

This winter, Beaver Creek welcomes you to try different modes of transportation on snow with snowshoes, skimo and Nordic races for all levels. The first snowshoe race was on January 24 and the first skimo race was on February 7. This Sunday marks the first Nordic race of the season.

The Nordic race will take place at Creekside Park with a 10k and 5k option. Don’t let the word race scare you, this event is for beginners as well as seasoned pros. It’s about getting out there and getting your body moving while enjoying the surroundings of Beaver Creek.

Register in advance by going to beavercreek.com or by booking directly on Eventbrite and search Beaver Creek Nordic Series 2021. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, all races will have a capacity of 75 competitors. Bib pickup will be available between 8:30 am and 9:30 am next to Beaver Creek Sports in Beaver Creek Village and the race will start promptly at 10:00 am.

Unfortunately, there won’t be a post-race party this year due to COVID-19 restrictions, but awards will still be given to the best male and female in each age group, as well as the top competitor. male and female in the 5 km and 10 km races. Here is the race schedule for this season:

Snowshoe races Sunday February 28 and Sunday March 21 10 a.m.

Nordic races Sunday February 21 and Sunday March 14 – start at 10 a.m.

Skimo Race Sunday March 7 6:30 am departure

A skinner rides in Arrowhead during the Vail Rec Districts skimo race on Saturday January 30

Skimo race on Meadow Mountain

Speaking of Skimo, there is another opportunity to test your climbing skills and endurance. After a successful skimo race at Arowhead Mountain last month, the Vail Recreation District is excited to introduce a new location this year. Meadow Mountain will host the next Skimo race this Saturday.

The Meadow Mountain Skimo will start at 8 a.m. with wave start times determined by race categories. The racetrack is still under construction, but there are plans to start and finish at the Meadow Mountain Ranger Station north of Minturn.

The Classes will consist of a loop of approximately two miles and 800 vertical feet of elevation gain. Participants can choose to do one, two or three rounds. Each tour will include uphill skinning, downhill skiing and hiking with boots. Helmets and metal edges are necessary for this race. Additional clothing can be stored in a tent near the finish line.

Registration for the race is available on http://www.vailrec.com/register. Registration is limited to 75 participants per event. Pre-race bib pickup will take place at Cripple Creek Backcountry in Avon on Friday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Online registration will close at 9 p.m. Friday. Race day bib pickup will be at the Meadow Mountain parking lot starting at 7:00 a.m.

Everyone who picks up their bib at Cripple Creek will be entered to win a pair of Dynafit trail running shoes. OutThere USA is offering every registered runner a free buff. Due to COVID-19 safety protocols and public health orders, there will be no after-party, but the race prizes will be mailed to the category winners. Each participant is eligible to win raffle prizes, which will be pre-drawn and can be collected at the finish line.

For more information, contact the Vail Recreation District Sports Department at 970-479-2280 or email them at [email protected].