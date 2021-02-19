Aaliyah Kashyap Launches New Bangs, Sets Bollywood Celebrity Short Hairstyle Goals





Bollywood has been hit with a wave of millennial style in fashion and newcomers are responsible for it. From child stars to young actresses, they’ve set the standard for style with their effortless fashion quotient. It looks like Aaliyah Kashyap is on our radar. The daughter of Anurag Kashyap and Aarti Bajaj, the 20-year-old is based in California and even around the world, sets fresh and easy beauty goals for herself. In Aaliyah’s latest Instagram video, we see her drop off a brand new hairstyle with a set of long wispy bangs and flicks that frame her face with a long haircut. Now that summer is approaching, Aaliyah Kashyap’s hairstyle might be the one to try. But this isn’t the first time that Aaliyah has lent beauty goals. The famous kid seems to be trying her hand at makeup and hairstyling experiments, which she features on her IG. She posted a stunner of herself with her short hair pulled back and two chunky sections on either side. It was a makeup tutorial for the look she wore, which included winged eyeliner, peachy cheeks, and glossy lips. (Also Read: Khushi Kapoor’s Incredible Winter Looks Are One Of A Kind) Aaliyah Kashyap completely transformed her hair look when she went with a long, dusty blonde bob with turned down ends and paired it with a black bucket hat. Her makeup was also on point with warm cheeks and rusty lipstick. Returning to her longer hair days, Aaliyah went with straight long straight hair in ombre tones parted in the middle. Long or short, this girl can definitely kill any length of hair with ease. (Also Read: Khushi Kapoor Enjoys Her “Sun Vacation” In A DIY Scarf Top)







