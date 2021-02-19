Cameron Diaz ‘can’t imagine’ being away from daughter for making movies





Actor Cameron Diaz is pleasantly busy these days; but not with films. She’s busy being a mother and is in no rush to face the camera anytime soon. According to a report by People magazine, the 48-year-old actor, who welcomed his daughter Raddix with husband Benji Madden in December 2019, recently appeared on the Quarantined with Bruce to promote its new line of wines, Avaline. Asked what holds her back besides Avaline, Diaz said, “Avaline is the only – sort of – daily job that I do, other than, you know, being a wife and a mother, which has been the most fulfilling part. of my life. It’s just like so important … I just feel like that’s all I’ve probably, somehow, waited for so that I can do all of these other things, so I didn’t have any distractions … “I couldn’t imagine… I’ll never ever say anything in life, I’m not that person… So, will I make a movie again?” I’m not looking, but will I? I don’t know, I have no idea. Perhaps…” The actor then said that she “couldn’t imagine being a mom”, “now where I am, as a mother, with my child in its first year, to have to be on a movie set that takes, you know, 2pm, 4pm of my day away from my kid. “Personally, I have the impression that it was not the mom… I would not have been the mom that I am now, if I had chosen to do that…” the knight and day shared actor. In August 2020, the actress admitted that she had a “a lot of gratitudeTo be able to stay home, to spend time away from the world with her then seven month old daughter.

