Top 10 reasons to apply for The Cavalier Daily – The Cavalier Daily
1. You will be able to work with smart students
With regular staff meetings, you will have the opportunity to brainstorm and work on new content with other members. Writing, editing, and designing are much easier when working with others, so you can bounce around ideas and get feedback on your work.
2. You will learn practical skills
Whether you are a photographer who wants more experience or a writer who would like to have comments on different styles of writing, such as opinion pieces or sports recaps, The Cavalier Daily is a great way to learn and d ” refine practical skills. As you continue to create content for the podcast, website, or printing issues, you will become more proficient in skills such as socializing with strangers, meeting deadlines, and working as a team. With over 21 sections on paper, there is something for everyone.
3. Fun social events
Before COVID-19, chapters often met to get frozen yogurt on the corner, watch movies in the chapel, and participate in other fun events. I’ll never forget when we turned Cats viewing into a song. Now there are virtual events to participate in that bring everyone together, like Zoom game nights and PowerPoint nights.
4. You can attend amazing events happening at the University
As a student, there are some amazing things happening around Grounds that you might not be able to access or even know about. Joining the Cavalier Daily is a great way to experience some of these elements firsthand. For example, photographers have the opportunity to attend exclusive sporting events and take photos. The feature film writers for the Life section often cover student events, such as multicultural festivals and volunteer efforts.
5. You can distribute your work there
As an aspiring writer, I have been very grateful for the opportunity to publish my work online and in print. Having Le Cavalier Daily on my CV opens the door to future opportunities and shows my capabilities to future employers. As for graphic designers and photographers, they often have their work displayed at the top of well-consulted articles. If you’re struggling to find places to post your work, The Cavalier Daily may be the place for you.
6. Access to expensive equipment
The Cavalier Daily has all kinds of professional gear, from cameras and iMacs to drawing tablets, allowing Section members to create high quality content. If you want to learn high-quality tools for free or add knowledge of Adobe software to your resume, consider the different sections you can be a part of that can offer a full access pass.
7. The opportunity to express yourself
The Opinion section is a great way to talk about what matters most to you while learning the best ways to express your beliefs. Even writing in objective sections such as Life or Arts & Entertainment allows you to write about your passions and interests. As the Top 10 writers who choose what to write about, I love to share my love for procrastination and self-care through my articles.
8. Your family will love it
Asking your parents to post one of your articles on their Facebook page is the adult equivalent of putting pictures on the fridge. Seeing your family and friends interacting with your work is such a great feeling. Creating content is a great way to share your work with your family and show how much you’ve improved over time.
9. Opportunities to engage with your community
Writing for The Cavalier Daily can create opportunities to interact with your community, such as interviewing a professor for a life story or contacting healthcare facilities for press articles on COVID-19. You can even explore local musical artists for the Arts and Entertainment section. One of the best parts of the University is the surrounding community of Charlottesville, so take the opportunity to venture outside the university bubble.
10. You will make better friends
After working with the same people over time and recruiting new hires every semester, you start to make great friendships with the members of your section. I have met so many amazing people at Cavalier Daily who all have different experiences. Especially in the midst of a pandemic, it’s easy to interact only with people in your classes, but being a part of Cavalier Daily will help you build friendships with people you might not have the chance to meet. other.
Applications for the recruitment of Cavalier Dailys spring 2021 are due on Sunday February 21 at 11:59 p.m.
