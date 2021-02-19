The November Elections Inspired the ABQ Actor to Make Ads Encouraging People to Vote ”Albuquerque Journal

………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ……….

Editor’s Note: Venue More continues “In Case You Didn’t Know,” a weekly feature with fun information about New Mexicans and their plans.

Before the November election, there were tons of political ads on television.

Chances are Addison Foskey was in one of them.

The Albuquerque-based actor has been seen in Bernalillo County’s efforts to get people to register to vote.

“I have never been too political a person,” says Foskey. “With this last election, I felt like I wanted to participate so that I could say something.”

Foskey has been part of the local film scene for years.

With the pandemic affecting potential jobs, he turned to sight and kept busy exploring nature.

He often goes out in the Sandia Mountains.

And he came across a lot of stories along the way.

“New Mexico is an amazing state and the people are great,” Foskey says. “You have everything at your fingertips, and most places are within a day’s walk.”

His love for nature and storytelling comes from his 25 years of metal detecting.

“That’s the problem: I dig up great old coins, and that’s awesome,” he says. “But finding the story is part of the fun. Social networks allow me to share content that I come across. “

Foskey recently met a woman who had View-Master records in her home.

“There are some amazing photos there,” he says. “It’s a part of the story that I hope doesn’t get lost.”

As commercials continue to find Foskey, he takes advantage of all the opportunities he offers.

“My girlfriend, my son and I made a place for the state tourism department,” he says. “It should come out this year.”

Foskey is also working with Elite Dance & Theater on the production of “Mr. Mallard’s Magical Menagerie, ”which premieres in May.

“Originally it was supposed to be a live performance, and they transferred it to a film production,” he says. “We will be touring in April without a live audience. It’s beautiful.”

Here are five things you probably didn’t know about Foskey:

1 “I grew up in a funeral home. It has nothing to do with “My Girl”. “

2 “I never dream. Most people will fall into REM sleep and then go into deeper REM sleep. I have done sleep studies and my brain wakes from REM sleep 500 times a night.

3 “I didn’t start playing when I was 40. I never took acting lessons. I got lucky and stumbled upon “Hell or High Water” and I was like, “This is the most amazing thing in my life.” “

4 “I started reading Stephen King novels at the age of 10, which explains my Stephen King tattoos. I’ve been a fan ever since.

5 “I love playing Minecraft.”