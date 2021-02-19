Entertainment
The November Elections Inspired the ABQ Actor to Make Ads Encouraging People to Vote ”Albuquerque Journal
Editor’s Note: Venue More continues “In Case You Didn’t Know,” a weekly feature with fun information about New Mexicans and their plans.
Before the November election, there were tons of political ads on television.
Chances are Addison Foskey was in one of them.
The Albuquerque-based actor has been seen in Bernalillo County’s efforts to get people to register to vote.
………………………………………….. …………..
“I have never been too political a person,” says Foskey. “With this last election, I felt like I wanted to participate so that I could say something.”
Foskey has been part of the local film scene for years.
With the pandemic affecting potential jobs, he turned to sight and kept busy exploring nature.
He often goes out in the Sandia Mountains.
And he came across a lot of stories along the way.
“New Mexico is an amazing state and the people are great,” Foskey says. “You have everything at your fingertips, and most places are within a day’s walk.”
His love for nature and storytelling comes from his 25 years of metal detecting.
“That’s the problem: I dig up great old coins, and that’s awesome,” he says. “But finding the story is part of the fun. Social networks allow me to share content that I come across. “
Foskey recently met a woman who had View-Master records in her home.
“There are some amazing photos there,” he says. “It’s a part of the story that I hope doesn’t get lost.”
As commercials continue to find Foskey, he takes advantage of all the opportunities he offers.
“My girlfriend, my son and I made a place for the state tourism department,” he says. “It should come out this year.”
Foskey is also working with Elite Dance & Theater on the production of “Mr. Mallard’s Magical Menagerie, ”which premieres in May.
“Originally it was supposed to be a live performance, and they transferred it to a film production,” he says. “We will be touring in April without a live audience. It’s beautiful.”
Here are five things you probably didn’t know about Foskey:
1 “I grew up in a funeral home. It has nothing to do with “My Girl”. “
2 “I never dream. Most people will fall into REM sleep and then go into deeper REM sleep. I have done sleep studies and my brain wakes from REM sleep 500 times a night.
3 “I didn’t start playing when I was 40. I never took acting lessons. I got lucky and stumbled upon “Hell or High Water” and I was like, “This is the most amazing thing in my life.” “
4 “I started reading Stephen King novels at the age of 10, which explains my Stephen King tattoos. I’ve been a fan ever since.
5 “I love playing Minecraft.”
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]