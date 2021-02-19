Timeline of Prince Philip’s health problems – Royal Central





The Duke of Edinburgh was hospitalized on Wednesday for “precautionary measures”. The palace announced that the hospitalization was unrelated to the coronavirus, for which the Duke received his vaccine in January. Although he is said to be in a good mood, this is not the first time the Duke has been in the hospital. Royal Central examines the Duke’s health issues over the years. In the 1960s, the Duke suffered from arthritis in his right wrist while playing polo. While he was trying to take the pain reliever butazolidine (phenylbutazone) to help him, it was reported that he had stopped taking it due to its side effects. Reported side effects of the drug include ulcerations, abdominal burns, nausea, and liver toxicity. In 1961, he broke a bone in his left ankle after a collision on the polo field. In 1963, he suffered a gash on his arm and needed stitches. A year later, in 1964, the Duke pulled a ligament after falling from his polo pony. Embed from Getty Images Although he did not undergo surgery for these injuries, he had surgery in 1967 to remove a cyst from his wrist. In 1987, he was hospitalized to repair a hernia, and in 1996, he had a small, benign growth removed on his nose. In August 2008, the palace took an unusual step by denouncing a report that the Duke had been diagnosed with prostate cancer. Months later, in January 2009, the 87-year-old missed a series of engagements with back pain when he pulled a muscle car. The following year, he underwent minor surgery just before his 89th birthday to fight carpal tunnel syndrome. At the age of 90, the Duke was taken to hospital by helicopter from Sandringham with chest pain. Duke was treated for a blocked coronary artery and underwent a minimally invasive coronary stent procedure. He missed the traditional Christmas Day service at St Mary Magdalene Church and was hospitalized on Boxing Day. In June 2012, the Duke was conspicuously absent from the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee celebrations. He was hospitalized for several days with a bladder infection. The following August, he was hospitalized again for another bladder infection. In June 2013, the Duke was admitted to hospital for an exploratory operation on the abdomen. The palace said the operation was under general anesthesia. Five years later, on April 3, 2018, the Duke was admitted to King Edward VII Hospital for scheduled hip surgery. The palace announced that the operation was successful and that the Duke was comfortable and in a good mood. In January 2019, he was involved in a car accident when his vehicle was hit by another car. He was not injured but was taken to the doctor as a precaution. In December, he was again admitted to King Edward VII Hospital for treatment related to a “pre-existing disease”.

