Tahar Rahim was “intimidated” by Mauritanian co-star Jodie Foster | Entertainment





Tahar Rahim was “a little intimidated” by Jodie Foster. ‘Serpent’ actor stars alongside seasoned actress in ‘Le Mauritanien’ – in which he plays Mohamedou Ould Salahi, who was wrongly detained at Guantanamo Bay detention camp without charge or trial for 14 years – and was initially nervous about sharing the screen. with her, but she quickly put him at ease. Tahar said: “I felt a little intimidated when we first met, but she relaxes you. “I used to compare acting to a tennis match, but with her it’s more of a dance. You try once or twice. You follow, and then she follows, and in the middle of it, something happens. The film is based on a true story and the 39-year-old actor felt it was vital that he was actually tortured in some scenes. He told Baz Bamingboye of the Daily Mail newspaper: “My job is to make it authentic. “If I don’t taste it I’m going to fake it and if I do I can’t believe it. And neither do the audiences. I had bruises for weeks after filming. “My ankles and arms were bruised. Plus the ankles, because they were chained all day. I played for real. The water torture too.” Tahar met the real Salahi on Skype, and later in person, and was amazed at how relaxed he was until they spoke about his torture experiences. He recalled: “He was smiling and making jokes. “I kept wondering how it was possible after all he had been through?” But, at one point in the conversation, when talking about the difficult issues of torture, his face would change, as if he was going back there. .. “He told me that from the start he couldn’t understand why he was in Gitmo. Then he realized that these people (the Americans) were led by fear. “When he was being tortured, he asked his captors why would they put themselves in this position?

