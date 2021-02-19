Marlon Brandos Old Hollywood Hills Home Listings





A historic Hollywood Hills home where the late Marlon Brando was photographed with his first Oscar in 1955 is now on the market for $ 4,295 million. The Mediterranean-style mansion, perched high above the Sunset Strip, offers stunning views of the city and was designed by renowned architect AF Leicht in 1926. Although it has been significantly modernized since its initial construction, with a kitchen updated -foot house still retains the same dramatic architecture that Leicht originally envisioned. The fireplace is the centerpiece of the living room. Courtesy of Marc Silver of Compass From the outside, the mansion features unusual circular tower structures and a red tiled roof; inside there are vaulted ceilings, flying buttresses and ornate fireplaces. A winding stone path leads to a heavy antique front door which opens into a tiled entrance hall with a set of stairs that lead up to the informal lounge. Arched windows lend a Gothic feel to the space, which also has a large picture window overlooking the trees. Several rooms offer breathtaking views of Los Angeles. Courtesy of Marc Silver of Compass A bookcase with built-in shelving, a sunny dining area, a window-lined breakfast nook, and a modern kitchen with a white subway tile backsplash complete the ground floor offerings. All four bedrooms are located on the second floor, at the top of a spiral staircase lined with unique slit windows. The master suite has its own veranda and sitting area, and from the former there are stunning views of neighboring houses of architectural significance, including Frank Lloyd Wrights Storer Residence and Charles Kysons De Witt House, according to the list. A black and green tiled bathroom adds a pop of color to the otherwise largely white master suite. The property was last traded in late 2018, when John Gilbert Getty of the J. Paul Getty oil family bought it for $ 3.9 million.

