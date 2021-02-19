Buffy’s Sarah Michelle Gellar Confirms Absence Of Reboot





Buffy the Vampire Slayer Star Sarah Michelle Gellar has confirmed that she will not be a part of the upcoming reboot. The actor, who played the title Chosen One between 1997 and 2003, claimed it was too “long in the tooth” to do the role justice today. “What worked for Buffy was that the monsters depicted, they were a metaphor for the horrors of adolescence, ” Gellar said Saved by the BellMario lopez by recently appearing as a guest on his podcast. Warner Bros. Related: BuffySarah Michelle Gellar reveals three favorite episodes “I don’t think it’s me, I don’t think I should be the one to do it,” she said, before joking that she’s “too tired and cranky to start over.” Reboot rumors have been circulating for years, with fans learning in 2018 that a new iteration would focus on a “new Slayer.” During the interview, Gellar declined to comment further on the allegations against Buffy creator Joss Whedon by co-stars Amber Benson, who played Tara Maclay, and Cordelia Chase actor Charisma Carpenter – who both claimed the former showrunner created a “toxic work environment” on set . Channel 4 Related: BuffyEmma Caulfield Returns to the Set of Anya’s Classic ‘Fruit Punch’ Scene “While I am proud to have my name associated with Buffy Summers, I don’t want to be forever associated with the name Joss Whedon,” she written on Instagram when the charges were made public earlier this month. “I’m more focused on educating my family and surviving a pandemic right now, so I won’t be making any further statements at this time. But I support all abuse survivors and I am proud of them for speaking out ”. Digital spy has contacted representatives for Whedon about the allegations, which he has yet to comment publicly. Digital Spy’s digital magazine is back! Check out issue 6 – including an exclusive discussion with Ant & Dec – plus any past issues with a one-month free trial, only on Apple News +. Interested in Digital Spy’s weekly newsletter? Register to send it straight to your inbox – and don’t forget to join our Watch this Facebook group for daily TV recommendations and discussions with other readers. This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported to this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content on piano.io







