Colin Jost’s wedding is going well | Entertainment





Colin Jost believes navigating the coronavirus pandemic is a “very good sign” that his marriage is strong. The ‘Saturday Night Live’ star married Scarlett Johansson last October and things are going well for now, which he says proves their union will last as lockdowns triggered by the global health crisis have left 12 The last few months have been a stressful time for many couples. . When asked what the wedding was like, he replied to “Entertainment Tonight”: “It sounds like a good marriage. If you can get through this situation, it seems like a very good sign.” The 38-year-old comic admitted he wasn’t much involved in planning his nuptials with the ‘Black Widow’ actress because he knew the 36-year-old beauty tasted “better” than he did. . He said, “I don’t pretend to know a lot or have a taste for things. “I’m very happy that I can count on someone who has much better taste and a better knowledge of things. That’s kind of what I’ve learned in general in my life. I’ve never been like, ‘ Oh, should I wear this shirt? ‘… I never know, so I would always prefer someone else to tell me. “ And Colin was more focused on their wedding than the wedding itself, insisting that choosing his bride was a “far more important decision” than the details of their celebration. He said: “I was much happier to get [that] right as one of the others. “I never grew up imagining my dream wedding, like, that’s what I want. I imagined my dream partner rather than my dream wedding. There are a lot of details that I don’t have not even taken into account. “ Meanwhile, later this month, Colin can be seen in the new live-action movie “Tom and Jerry” and has promised the film will provide a “real escape” from the current difficulties. He said, “It’s going to be a real escape for people right now. It’s just fun and silly and there’s a real funny violence that I love between the characters. “I think that’s what people really like about Tom and Jerry. I think everyone is really good there. … I think people will be happy to live in this world for a while and not not have to live in ours now. “

