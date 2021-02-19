A Bollywood Themed Cook | The New Yorker





Recently I had an unusually exciting Friday night. As I frantically switched between the chicken curry and chocolate chai affogato recipes, I sensed something searing. The culprit: the paper tabs on Lipton tea bags that I added to a pot of boiling water for the chai. Apparently I wasn’t supposed to let them hang over the sides, as evidenced by the fact that they were on fire. Fortunately, the crisis was avoided. On my laptop screen, a dashing 40s were doing the same tasks without breaking a sweat. I was watching Bollywood Kitchen, an interactive performance co-produced by the Geffen Playhouse in Los Angeles and the New Yorks Hypokrit Theater Company. The man on screen was Sri Rao, an Indo-American screenwriter and author of a 2017 cookbook of the same name, which collects his family’s recipes and associates them with Bollywood movies. Members of the public are encouraged to cook in tandem with Rao, with the cheapest tickets providing recipes and a more expensive shopping list and options, including a box of non-perishable ingredients. Photograph by Molly Matalon for The New Yorker Two evenings a week, Rao, broadcasting live from his stylish Manhattan kitchen, prepares a few dishes from the book for a distant audience invited to cook. There are three tiers of tickets: the first provides streaming access and recipes, the second adds a Bollywood box, containing most of the necessary non-perishable ingredients, and the third includes the ability to appear on camera yourself and to chat directly with Rao. As a second level participant, I was delighted to find, in my Bollywood Box, tiny plastic jars arranged in a cardboard version of a masala dabba, a traditional Indian spice tray and neat piles of carefully labeled plastic bags. There was also a shopping list and schedule, to prepare your set up before the curtain. I spent a meditative, albeit surprisingly exhausting, afternoon chopping onions, chicken thighs and cilantro, steaming basmati rice, chopping garlic and ginger, and grating cucumber, to fold in yogurt, with cumin and chili powder, for the raita. Non-perishables include spices such as turmeric, ground cloves, and Indian chili powder. Among the items required at the grocery store are a cucumber, a tomato, fresh ginger, lemons, onions, garlic and cilantro. Photograph by Molly Matalon for The New Yorker I was lulled into a momentary relaxation, at the start of the show, with an extremely delicious cocktail called Mumbai Mule (vodka, ginger beer and fresh lime juice, punctured with ground coriander and cumin and tossed over ice cream) and a great bowl of popcorn. According to the instructions, I had sautéed the grains in a paper bag provided in the microwave, then smeared them with butter, lemon juice, salt, cumin, paprika, cilantro, chili and pepper. garlic powder. While cooking, Rao spoke dreamily of his childhood, in Mechanicsburg, Pa., And his early passion for Bollywood musicals and the portal they opened to India, where his parents had emigrated, interspersing memories with film clips. In my kitchen, everything was copacetic until he got curried. How did the oil in her pressure cooker already sparkle? How did he brown his turmeric-sprinkled chicken so quickly? What did I do with this bag of coconut powder? Next thing I knew, I was twenty minutes late, tea bag tabs on fire. A main course is Raos Signature Chicken Curry. For vegetarians, he offers chana masala as a substitute. Photograph by Molly Matalon for The New Yorker It didn’t matter much that it distracted me from Raos’ monologue. The strength of Bollywood Kitchen lies more in the format than in the theatrical content. While Raos’ impulse to tell his family story seemed sincere, and the film clips fascinated me, the connections he made between the two were vague and the show’s themes were generic. I wondered if his best material hadn’t been exploited; Not only is he a longtime mega-fan, he’s also the only US-born Indian to have written a great Bollywood movie, Baar Baar Dekho, as of 2016. Still, there was solace in the shared kitchen and in the food itself. If the ashes ended up in my chaibrewed with cinnamon sticks, peppercorns, cardamom pods and fresh ginger, they would go unnoticed; the finished tea, with whipped milk and cocoa powder, was perfectly calibrated for the sweetness of the vanilla ice cream I poured it over. The chicken was plump and flavorful, and gave me something to look forward to the next day when it tasted even better. (Bollywood Kitchen tickets, $ 40, $ 95 or $ 175.)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos