Hollywood Party Mansion: Tiktok personalities plead not guilty





HOLLYWOOD, Calif. Two social media figures on Thursday pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor charges relating to two parties they hosted in the Hollywood Hills during the pandemic. Bryce Hall and Blake Gray were charged last August with causing public nuisance by staging a loud and unruly rally, as well as breaking “Safer LA” emergency rules. On August 28, city attorney Mike Feuer said Hall and Gray had two parties at their shared rental home in less than a week, including a birthday party for Hall on August 14. Police initially issued a quote on Aug. 8 and warned that future events could result in the power outage, according to Feuer. While Feuer said he believed as many as two dozen people were at the first party, police returned to the house six days later and found several hundred people at a house party. Officers spoke with Gray, who said he was aware of the previous quote, according to Feuer. “We allege that these hosts have been incredibly irresponsible, with a highly infectious disease spreading and parties banned because of it, and we allege that they have broken the law,” he said. Mayor Garcetti finally ordered LADWP to shut off power and water to the party hall on August 19. “Today I gave the city permission to disconnect the utilities from a house in the Hollywood Hills to shut down the big parties that are going on there in blatant violation of our public health orders,” Garcetti told the time. “Parties like these can quickly and easily spread the virus and put our communities at risk.” “If you have a total of 19 million subscribers on TikTok in the midst of a public health crisis, you should model good behavior, best practices for all of us rather than brazenly breaking the law and posting videos to this topic as we claim here. ”Feuer said in announcing the charges against the two. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 19. City News Service contributed to this report. To request that your name be removed from an arrest report, submit these mandatory elements at [email protected] Hollywood Party Mansion: Tiktok personalities plead not guilty Response rules: Be respectful. It is a space for friendly local discussions. No racist, discriminatory, vulgar or threatening language will be tolerated.

It is a space for friendly local discussions. No racist, discriminatory, vulgar or threatening language will be tolerated. Be transparent. Use your real name and save your affirmations.

Use your real name and save your affirmations. Keep it local and relevant. Make sure your answers stay on topic.

Make sure your answers stay on topic. Review it Community patch rules. Reply to this articleReply

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos