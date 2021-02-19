Bollywood: Sonu Sood helps family of man killed in Uttarakhand glacier burst





Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, who has been in the limelight for his philanthropic work for migrant workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic, has now come forward to support the family of a deceased man in the bursting of the Uttarakhand glacier.

Earlier this month, a glacier erupted in Uttarakhands Chamoli, causing extensive damage to life and property. While the avalanche and flash flood claimed many lives, many are still missing.

One of the deceased is Alam Singh Pundir, 45, who previously worked at Ritvik Company as an electrician. Living in Loyal village in Tehri district, he was working in a tunnel during the flash flood.

To help the family of the deceased, which includes his wife and four daughters aged 14, 11, eight and two, Sood reached out. His team contacted the family, and the actor decided to adopt and support the family to meet his needs. It will also help girls get an education and get married.

It is the responsibility of each individual to come forward to support the families who have suffered due to natural calamities, Sood said.

On the cinema front, Sood recently announced a new film titled Kisaan, which will be directed by E Niwas and backed by filmmaker Raaj Shaandilyaa. Apart from that, he will also feature in Chiranjeevi’s upcoming Telugu film, Acharya.

Sood will also be seen in Akshay Kumar starring Prithviraj, which is set for release on November 5 this year.

