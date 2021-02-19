Woody Allen’s alleged abuse of his daughter Dylan focuses on Allen v. Farrow

New Documentary Series “Allen v. Farrow” Puts the Spotlight Again Dylan Farrow’s charge of sexual assaultin the hands of his adoptive father, filmmaker Woody Allen. But HBO’s four-part project, which debuts Sunday (9 EST / PST), goes beyond rehashing the nearly three-decade-old incident, providing viewers with new evidence, including the first look at the long-discussed footage of Dylan, aged 7, recounting the alleged abuse.

“Allen v. Farrow” also features audio tapes of telephone conversations between the “Rosemary’s Baby” actress and Allen, her 12-year-old partner,and interviews with members of the Farrow family, including Dylan, Mia and her son Ronan. Friends of Mia’s family, including singer Carly Simon, point out what they see as Allen’s flaws.

Kirby Dick, who ran the project with Amy Ziering, says that entering he wasn’t sure whether Allen was innocent or guilty.

“I didn’t really have an opinion on that, per se, until we started digging and finding all this information that had never been made public,” he says, “because the spinning machine Woody Allens was so successful at confusing audiences and it’s one of the things I think this series does is it really gives you a much deeper understanding of what really happened. past and how much of it has been covered up. “

Four-time Oscar-winning director “Annie Hall” and his wife Soon-Yi Previn, whom Mia adopted with ex-husband Andr Previn, did not respond to interview requests for the docuseries, say the filmmakers . Moses, Allen’s adopted son with Mia, claims his father is innocentand declined to participate, but is seen in archive footage from home movies shot by Mia. Allen’s voice is heard in the docu-series of her audiobook versionDissertation 2020 Apropos of Nothing.

“Allen vs. Farrow“was shrouded in secrecy.” We’re very, very careful every time we do something like this to keep it very close to the vest so that we can do the exploration we need without hindrance, “Ziering says. The documentary series has been dubbed” The Eliza. Project ”, referring to a name formerly used by Dylan.

Allen has repeatedly denied Dylan’s claims that he assaulted her in the summer of 1992 in the attic of Farrow’s house in Connecticut, and has been defended by famous friends likeDiane keaton,Alec baldwinand Scarlett johansson, which have all appeared in his films.

Allen wrote in a 2014 essay for the New York Times he believes Dylan was used by Mia as “a pawn of revenge” after she felt looked down upon. Although they had always lived apart, their romance ended in early 1992 when she discovered her collection of Soon-Yi sex photos while in college. That summer, Dylan alleges, Allen assaulted her. (John Burnham, Allen’s longtime agent, did not respond to a request for comment on the documentary.)

An interview with Dylan and the investigative work of producer Amy Herdy convinced directors there was more than audiences needed to know about the story. “I’m in my fifties,” Ziering says, “So in the 90s when this came out, I was sort of the main demographic to be very sensitive to what the dominant narrative of the time was. I had, you know, a very different opinion from what I had done.

Ziering says Dylan and Mia weren’t eager to participate in the docuseries. It took a “cautious” Dylan a month to agree to be interviewed, they said,and 10 months to convince Mia.

“Because there was really only one story that hit the press until 2014 without any kind of punctures or complications, they didn’t think anyone looking at their story was really going to face it. fair, honest and honest manner, ”Ziering says. “They were reluctant and anxious throughout, and Mia didn’t finally agree until after multiple requests because Dylan had asked her to. Dylan said, ‘Look, I think if we don’t speak up then no one will ever know the truth.’ ‘

Despite the allegations and checks over the past three decades, Allen has never been charged with any crime. In 1993, Connecticut state attorney Frank Maco decided not to prosecute Allen, saying that although he had probable cause, he was unwilling to inflict further anguish on Dylan by having her testify. Now 35-year-old Dylan is seizing his moment.

She says in the first episode that Allen gave her “intense affection, all the time.”

I was always in his clutches, “she said.” He was still chasing me. “

Dylan says she remembers Allen cuddling her in her bed, while they were both in their underwear and how he told her to suck her thumb.

Thinking of her young self motivates her to speak up now.

I wish I was stronger, “she said at the Sunday premiere,” that I hadn’t collapsed so much under the pressure, and I have to somehow prove to myself that I can do it. face, that’s probably why I’m thinking so strongly about coming forward now. “

