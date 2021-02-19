Mohanlal Drishyam 2, which came out online today, created a huge roar among moviegoers. While reviews are mostly positive, the film has already been picked up for a Hindi remake. No price to guess: producer Kumar Mangat paid a huge sum to secure the rights to remake the sequel.

The film is a continuation of what happens in the first part, and just like the original, the narrative of the Hindi version will follow a similar pattern as well. A source said: “Ajay Devgn and Kumar Mangat had decided to purchase the rights to remake Drishyam 2 since it was announced. Now they are putting together a team to fund the project. Ajay Devgn is also indicating his dates to plan this film later this year. He will return with Tabu for Drishyam 2 and the directors plan to hit the floors sometime in the last quarter of 2021 after Ajay finishes work on his other films. They want to release it next year. “

While fellow cast members like Shriya Saran and Ishita Dutt are also expected to return in the sequel, one major change will be the director. The source adds: “After Nishikant Kamat’s untimely demise which left everyone in shock, Ajay and Kumar were discussing who they could bring this film to the bar. There were a few names on the table, including Sujoy Ghosh. . But they are more likely to sign Jeetu Joseph., The director of the Malayalam versions, to also direct the Hindi version. ”Jeetu made his Bollywood debut some time ago with Rishi Kapoor – Emraan Hashmi star The body.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today and Upcoming Movies 2020 and stay up to date with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.