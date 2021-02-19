YouTube TV launches bundle including HBO Max, Showtime and Starz





Have all watched more content than ever thanks to the never-ending pandemic. If I weren’t crazy Ted lasso on Apple TV Plus, uncovered the mysteries of WandaVision on Disney Plus. Want even more content? YouTube TV is offering you a new Entertainment Plus package. YouTube TV’s Entertainment Plus bundle brings HBO Max, Showtime, and Starz together for just $ 30 a month (via 9to5Google). If you were to subscribe to these premium channels individually, you would spend $ 35 per month; HBO Max costs $ 15 per month, Showtime is $ 11 per month, and Starz is $ 9 per month. It’s not huge savings, but over an entire year it comes down to $ 60, which you can use to buy a new video game. Let’s be honest: YouTube TV subscribers might be enjoying some good news right now. Last year, the service increased its price to $ 65 per month, from $ 35 per month when it launched in select cities in 2017. Every year since its launch, the service has become more expensive. To be fair, it also added new channels through a distribution deal with ViacomCBS which includes channels like BET, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, and more. The inclusion of HBO Max in YouTube TV’s new entertainment bundle is probably what most customers will be interested in. The streaming service is one of the most powerful on the market, offering shows like Friends and at home movies like Zack Snyders Justice League (launch March 18) and HBO’s wide range of content. The service will also host the entire Warner Bros. lineup. ‘2021 theatrical lineup, hitting theaters and on HBO Max at the same time. YouTube TV’s new entertainment package is available starting today. To subscribe, go to YouTube TV settings> Subscription. If you subscribe to any of these channels individually, you need to go to settings to upgrade your subscription before purchasing Entertainment Plus.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos