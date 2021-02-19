10 Bollywood stars who wowed us with their velvet outfits

Bollywood is a gold mine of the latest fashion trends. Anything you glimpse off the track will ultimately be seen sported by our favorite Bollywood divas. Some of the industry’s top designers such as Manish Malhotra and Rohit Bahl have also implemented this trend of luxury velvet fabric in their impeccable designs.. It embodies royalty with its luxurious fabrics and Bollywood actresses have been styled in some of the most creative ways with the use of these luxurious fabrics. Over time, this fabric has been used in the creation of several contemporary outfits which look chic and regal due to its texture. From pantsuits and lehenga cholis to micro-dresses – there have been many silhouettes and styles of clothing where designers have used this luxurious fabric. Here is a list of 8 top Bollywood women who blew us away with their stunning looks. Velvet outfits:

1. Coordinated velvet parters

Deepika Padukone is a stunner and it’s no surprise that this diva blew us away with this trend as well. In a rather unconventional way, she opted for a set of velvet coordinates. We all now know that Deepika is one of designer Sabyasachi’s favorite muse. Deepika’s velvet co-ords were in the colors of the ocean. She wore a long Kurta print on top that had tassels at the end and matched it with a sharara in the same print and color. A fairly modern upgrade with the fabric.

2. Vintage velvet electric suit

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is one of those fashionistas who knows how to turn heads with every outfit she wears. She is stunning in everything she wears. A luxury velvet dress was a strong statement for a boss. She wore a black velvet pantsuit with a structured off-the-shoulder silhouette. There were heavy ornaments around the shoulder. She finished the look with Bulgari jewelry and matching pants. The whole look of the vintage power suit matched its tea party personality.

3. Velvet bodycon set

Velvet itself represents all that is royal, Shraddha Kapoor amplified the glamor quotient of this fabric by opting for a burgundy velvet bodycon dress with powerful sleeves. Keeping the look extremely minimal and sleek, she went for tiny studs and nude makeup. She seemed to exude the greatest elegance with her simple yet regal avatar. The color of the dress was an added touch to the royalty of the fabric.

4. Naked velvet moment

Ananya Panday is one of the youngest stars in the industry with an impeccable stylistic presence. Its range of clothing has always been admired and criticized in a positive light by the fashion police. She made a pretty bold statement with her olive green velvet coordinating ensemble. Baring her stomach, she opted for a tank top and paired it with loose pants in the same fabric. She added an extra touch to her look with the black high heels. Ready for a relaxing evening with friends, Ananya was at her best.

5. Velvet gloves

Kiara Advani really made a one-of-a-kind statement by taking a velvet accessory and pairing it with her gorgeous pastel pink dress. Rather than go for the conventional way of styling her entire outfit in the luxe fabric, she went for something minimal like black. velvet gloves which would also catch eyeballs since it’s a bit out of the box. Her pink satin dress was one of the most sartorial choices she has ever worn, the long-sleeved velor gloves and minimal bracelets worn over them were a refreshing style moment.

6. Velvet dresses

Malaika Arora is one of B-Town’s hippest celebrities. From her birthday outfits to casual brunches with friends in the industry, she effortlessly showcases every look with her charm and elegance. Dresses were pretty trendy a while back, Malaika has made sure to be the star of the moment by pairing one trend with another. She was seen wearing a brown velvet dressing gown. The iconic thigh slit is extremely flattering for its build and size. The plunging neckline and kimono-style sleeves added to the overall charm of the ensemble.

7. Velvet covered with off the shoulders

Lately, Kajol’s style has left a lot of people in awe, she seems to come up with some amazing outfits with every public appearance she makes. Not only does this suit her lively personality, the glamor seems to be amplified with her choices. Her Manish Malhotra off-the-shoulder velvet dress was as mesmerizing as it gets. The voluminous bottom was a plus, the assertive earrings and minimal makeup effortlessly complimented her sleek look and won us over.

8. Velvet ethnicity

Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram feed is filled with awesome photos from her shoots and vacation and we love her wardrobe choices. One of her recent looks was in a Kurta button-down bandhgala from Powder Pink India. The signature heavy embroidery work around the neckline exuded royalty. She finished off her look by pairing her Kurta with the same black velvet palazzo pants and the same embroidery work on her trims.. Her ethnic juttis contained an impressive amount of mirrors that matched the overall appearance perfectly.

9. Velvet curtains

Jahnvi Kapoor seems to be a fan of the ethnic route as one of her stunning Manish Malhotra looks had the element of velvet. She was wearing a beautiful green bandhani saree and the twist of the outfit was the bottle green color sleeveless velvet blouse which complemented the bandhani saree beautifully. The sari was lined with gold embroidery. Her outfit gave a strong vibe of a royal wedding and this set is perfect for an occasion like this.

10. Velvet dress

Global Superstar – Priyanka Chopra had one of the most beautiful looks of all time at the Met Gala. Her dreamy burgundy velvet dress was a sight to see as it clung perfectly to her bodice. The heavily embroidered gold hood added a creative touch to its overall look. Ralph Lauren’s expertise was seen in this set as it turned heads at one of the biggest fashion events of the year. The jewel hoodie that covered her head, as well as the length of her shoulders, was one of the most original fashion statements ever spotted.