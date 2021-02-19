Entertainment
10 Bollywood stars who wowed us with their velvet outfits
Bollywood is a gold mine of the latest fashion trends. Anything you glimpse off the track will ultimately be seen sported by our favorite Bollywood divas. Some of the industry’s top designers such as Manish Malhotra and Rohit Bahl have also implemented this trend of luxury velvet fabric in their impeccable designs.. It embodies royalty with its luxurious fabrics and Bollywood actresses have been styled in some of the most creative ways with the use of these luxurious fabrics. Over time, this fabric has been used in the creation of several contemporary outfits which look chic and regal due to its texture. From pantsuits and lehenga cholis to micro-dresses – there have been many silhouettes and styles of clothing where designers have used this luxurious fabric. Here is a list of 8 top Bollywood women who blew us away with their stunning looks. Velvet outfits:
1. Coordinated velvet parters
Deepika Padukone is a stunner and it’s no surprise that this diva blew us away with this trend as well. In a rather unconventional way, she opted for a set of velvet coordinates. We all now know that Deepika is one of designer Sabyasachi’s favorite muse. Deepika’s velvet co-ords were in the colors of the ocean. She wore a long Kurta print on top that had tassels at the end and matched it with a sharara in the same print and color. A fairly modern upgrade with the fabric.
2. Vintage velvet electric suit
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is one of those fashionistas who knows how to turn heads with every outfit she wears. She is stunning in everything she wears. A luxury velvet dress was a strong statement for a boss. She wore a black velvet pantsuit with a structured off-the-shoulder silhouette. There were heavy ornaments around the shoulder. She finished the look with Bulgari jewelry and matching pants. The whole look of the vintage power suit matched its tea party personality.
3. Velvet bodycon set
Velvet itself represents all that is royal, Shraddha Kapoor amplified the glamor quotient of this fabric by opting for a burgundy velvet bodycon dress with powerful sleeves. Keeping the look extremely minimal and sleek, she went for tiny studs and nude makeup. She seemed to exude the greatest elegance with her simple yet regal avatar. The color of the dress was an added touch to the royalty of the fabric.
4. Naked velvet moment
Ananya Panday is one of the youngest stars in the industry with an impeccable stylistic presence. Its range of clothing has always been admired and criticized in a positive light by the fashion police. She made a pretty bold statement with her olive green velvet coordinating ensemble. Baring her stomach, she opted for a tank top and paired it with loose pants in the same fabric. She added an extra touch to her look with the black high heels. Ready for a relaxing evening with friends, Ananya was at her best.
5. Velvet gloves
Kiara Advani really made a one-of-a-kind statement by taking a velvet accessory and pairing it with her gorgeous pastel pink dress. Rather than go for the conventional way of styling her entire outfit in the luxe fabric, she went for something minimal like black. velvet gloves which would also catch eyeballs since it’s a bit out of the box. Her pink satin dress was one of the most sartorial choices she has ever worn, the long-sleeved velor gloves and minimal bracelets worn over them were a refreshing style moment.
6. Velvet dresses
Malaika Arora is one of B-Town’s hippest celebrities. From her birthday outfits to casual brunches with friends in the industry, she effortlessly showcases every look with her charm and elegance. Dresses were pretty trendy a while back, Malaika has made sure to be the star of the moment by pairing one trend with another. She was seen wearing a brown velvet dressing gown. The iconic thigh slit is extremely flattering for its build and size. The plunging neckline and kimono-style sleeves added to the overall charm of the ensemble.
7. Velvet covered with off the shoulders
Lately, Kajol’s style has left a lot of people in awe, she seems to come up with some amazing outfits with every public appearance she makes. Not only does this suit her lively personality, the glamor seems to be amplified with her choices. Her Manish Malhotra off-the-shoulder velvet dress was as mesmerizing as it gets. The voluminous bottom was a plus, the assertive earrings and minimal makeup effortlessly complimented her sleek look and won us over.
8. Velvet ethnicity
Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram feed is filled with awesome photos from her shoots and vacation and we love her wardrobe choices. One of her recent looks was in a Kurta button-down bandhgala from Powder Pink India. The signature heavy embroidery work around the neckline exuded royalty. She finished off her look by pairing her Kurta with the same black velvet palazzo pants and the same embroidery work on her trims.. Her ethnic juttis contained an impressive amount of mirrors that matched the overall appearance perfectly.
9. Velvet curtains
Jahnvi Kapoor seems to be a fan of the ethnic route as one of her stunning Manish Malhotra looks had the element of velvet. She was wearing a beautiful green bandhani saree and the twist of the outfit was the bottle green color sleeveless velvet blouse which complemented the bandhani saree beautifully. The sari was lined with gold embroidery. Her outfit gave a strong vibe of a royal wedding and this set is perfect for an occasion like this.
10. Velvet dress
Global Superstar – Priyanka Chopra had one of the most beautiful looks of all time at the Met Gala. Her dreamy burgundy velvet dress was a sight to see as it clung perfectly to her bodice. The heavily embroidered gold hood added a creative touch to its overall look. Ralph Lauren’s expertise was seen in this set as it turned heads at one of the biggest fashion events of the year. The jewel hoodie that covered her head, as well as the length of her shoulders, was one of the most original fashion statements ever spotted.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]