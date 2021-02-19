Houston actor helps warm up ‘Snowfall’ in new season

Jordan R. Coleman (center) from the FX series ‘Snowfall’ with actors Isaiah John (left) and Bentley Green (right) Photo: Courtesy of Jordan R. Coleman

Well, it’s official – Jordan R. Coleman is famous.

The Humble-born actor has been in Los Angeles for almost a decade. And, after years of struggling, it’s got to the point where people see it and try to find out where they know this guy from.

“Honestly, that hasn’t happened to me too often,” Coleman, 32, said on the phone from Los Angeles. “There’s been, like, a couple of times someone’s like, ‘Hey, wait a minute! I know you!’ It’s more, like, the whole snap thing, where they’re like, ‘Wait, wait, man! Wait! What are you on? Are you on to something? “

While Coleman has snapped guest photos on shows such as “Black-ish,” “Shameless” and “A Million Little Things,” he’s best known these days for his role in “Snowfall,” which begins its fourth season February 24 on FX.

Coleman joined the show in Season 3, just before filmmaker / co-creator John Singleton died of a heart attack in 2019. Coleman says the “Boyz n the Hood” director liked it when he auditioned, especially since he recognized the actor for a small role on “Rebel,” another program produced by Singleton.

“So I go in, I audition, I call back,” Coleman recalls. “John’s in the encore room, and it’s crazy because, you know, it’s John Singleton. You know who this person is. So like, having him there for the encore – it was kinda surreal. And, after I booked the role, I went and had a meeting with him. And he said to me, ‘Yeah, I remember you. You were on “Rebel”. And I was like, ‘OK, you remember me with that!’ ‘

Getting recognized for his acting work was not something Coleman dreamed of accomplishing as a youngster. From the age of 6 he thought he was going to become a professional football player. But while attending Humble High School, his talent for ordering a hall caught the attention of his technical theater teacher.

“The only reason I was taking tech theater was because it was an elective course,” he says. “And my teacher, Tim Jackubek, would see me cut off with people – telling jokes, being funny, this and that. And the school was doing a production of “Of Mice and Men”. And he pulled me aside one day after class and said, ‘Hey, Jordan, you’re a big guy. And I was like, ‘Yeah, I’m tall.’ He said to me, “Would you like to be in a room?” I was like, ‘Yeah, I guess.’

“I think he just saw that maybe I could – like, that I had something,” he adds. “But then once I started playing it was like, ‘Oh damn – I like it even more than I like sports.’ So, I just made a change at that time.

Coleman’s beefy demeanor definitely works in his favor on “Snowfall,” where he plays Fatback, one of the many supporting characters in this Los Angeles-based drama, which is set in the 1980s when Crack wasn’t doing. that hit the streets and that drug traffickers could become hubs.

For Coleman, he needs to achieve the right mix of mirth and threat every time he plays Fatback, who primarily serves as the bodyguard / executioner for burnt street lieutenant Leon Simmons (Isaiah John).

“Honestly, it’s sort of, I guess, a duality, you could say,” he says. “Because Fatback is muscle, he’s an executor, you know. He’s somebody who’s killed and who, you know, kills when he needs to – and, you know, moving drugs around and having this mentality of just, like, I’ll do whatever I have to do. There is that and, then, it is also funny. So, I really wanted to play around and make sure that I do, like, the comedic side of him a little bit of justice while being someone where it’s like, you don’t want to mess with that guy.

As for what’s in store for Fatback this season on “Snowfall,” Coleman says he’ll be just one of the many characters who will have to watch his back regularly.

“I’ll definitely say that with the way things are picking up speed in Season 4, with people pitted against each other and things like that, I think Fatback definitely has a role to play, even more, with no only to have to protect himself but (also protect) Leon in these situations, ”he says. “Because it’s really, like, more people come to them and, you know, the people you thought were your friends end up not being your friends, and you have to look over your shoulder even more than you. the past. “

While it looks like more people will come after Fatback on “Snowfall,” Jordan R. Coleman could also draw more people after him. Hopefully they don’t start snapping their fingers when they see it.

Craig Lindsey is a Houston-based writer.












