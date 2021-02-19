Entertainment
Shohei Ohtani of Angels says he’s ready to have fun, play without restrictions – Orange County Register
When Shohei Ohtani arrived in the big leagues in 2018, faced with skepticism about the possibility of succeeding either way, he faced the pressure just trying to have fun.
He tries again.
That’s kind of how I felt in 2018, Ohtani said via her performer in her first spring interview on Thursday. Rather than having the pressure, I just want to have fun and feel good out there, and do my job when it’s given. Hope I want (Manager) Joe (Maddon) to use me as much as possible.
The 2018 Ohtani produced a .925 OPS on set and a 3.31 ERA on the mound, performances the Angels would love to see again.
They especially need him on the mound, where he’s barely been in the two seasons since Tommy John’s surgery.
He is now 100% physically, including a more rigorous training regimen during the offseason. After starting a 27-length enclosure session on Thursday morning, Ohtani said his arm felt a lot better than last year.
Maddon said Ohtani hit 95mph in pitching sessions before spring training, although the Angels reported him reaching a high of 90mph on Thursday.
I’m not worried at all, Ohtani said. This is my first paddock wearing a uniform this year, so I’m not too worried about the bike.
Ohtani also didn’t seem concerned with the offensive crisis he suffered last season, when his OPS fell to 0.657 and he often found himself on the bench at the end.
I hit the whole offseason and think my swing is feeling really good right now, Ohtani said. My body feels good. I think we were in a good hitting position.
If Ohtani continues to be healthy and performs as well as he expects, the next question will be how the angels will use him.
During his rookie season, the Angels had a strict schedule in which he pitched no more than once every seven days and he didn’t hit the night before or after pitching.
Maddon said they are starting from scratch, with no predetermined restrictions. Maddon and Ohtani met Thursday morning to discuss the plan.
I feel really good about it, Ohtani said. He explained how we need to communicate more with each other, gain the trust of others and get to know each other. I feel really good that I don’t have the restrictions.
Maddon said they never got to the point of this conversation last year. During his first year working with Ohtani, Maddon didn’t know him well. And in spring training, they already knew that Ohtani wouldn’t launch until mid-May, so the discussion about integrating both sides of his game hadn’t happened until the pandemic ended.
I want him to tell me what he’s thinking, how he’s feeling, Maddon said ahead of their Thursday morning meeting. Shohei, what would be a great way for us to see you and make the most of your abilities this year, whether it’s on the mound, whether it’s hitting? … This year, I want him to take his own path.
Here is an Ohtani video from today, courtesy @FoxSportsWest pic.twitter.com/6ZbubxzHLE
– Jeff Fletcher (@JeffFletcherOCR) February 18, 2021
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]