A full shelf in the Coffman bookstore on Wednesday, February 17. Some University professors, like English professor and poet Douglas Kearney, are publishing books this spring.

As the pandemic continues, do you crave new ways to pass your time? Tired of watching the same shows, reading the same books, and refreshing the same social media apps over and over again?

Well you are in luck. Several University of Minnesota professors are releasing new books that will satisfy your hunger for new content.

The first book is The Witch of Eye by Kathryn Nuernberger, an assistant professor of creative writing who writes primarily poetry and creative non-fiction.

The Eye Witch examines instances of defiance and resistance from people who have been accused of witchcraft throughout history, with each chapter focusing on a different accused, Nuernberger said.

These people include healers, midwives, widows, women who owned property, and anyone else who broke cultural norms.

The book also contains personal essays where Nuernberger reflects on how the witch trials affect his own life and the current power dynamics.

Lived in a world that was in part created by the witch trials and their legacies, Nuernberger said.

The Witch of Eye was released on February 16.

The second album is One Summer Evening at the Falls by Peter Campion, an associate professor of creative writing who focuses on poetry and the visual arts.

One Summer Evening at the Falls is a collection of poetry based somewhat on Minnehaha Falls and the summers Campion spent walking around the falls.

According to Campion, The Falls refers to two different things: first, some sort of ordinary romantic place that people would like to go to on a Friday night, and second, figuratively speaking, like a fall, the fall of man, the fall of the garden, says Campion.

The poems include a keynote speaker, but some feature other layered voices and have heard conversations alongside translations of ancient poetry.

One Summer Evening at the Falls is scheduled for release in March.

The third version is Sensational: The Hidden History of the Americas Girl Stunt Reporters by Kim Todd, associate professor of creative writing who writes literary and science and environmental papers.

Sensational: The Hidden History of the Americas Girl Stunt Reporters explore the work of investigative women journalists like Nellie Bly and their role in opening the door to more innovative journalism by women.

According to Todd, these stunt reporters sneaked in to report how women were treated in the late 19th century and were paid well, sometimes even better paid than their male peers.

However, they have rarely received credit for their work, including paving the way for other journalists such as Upton Sinclair and Tom Wolfe, who are more widely recognized, Todd said.

The book seeks to give these women journalists the credit they deserve.

The smallest open door can really have huge effects, Todd said. Both on the life of individuals and on a culture.

Sensational: The Hidden History of Americas Girl Stunt Reporters will be released in April.

The latest book published is Sho by Douglas Kearney, an assistant professor of creative writing who produces performance, poetry and non-fiction writing.

Sho is a collection of poetry about understanding something that I’ve struggled with and that has driven most of my life as a writer, Kearney said.

The poems reflect the intersection between violence and entertainment, particularly how violence is black-centered and used as a source of entertainment.

It’s about what it feels like in performance modes or asking to be things for other people without necessarily wanting to be those things, Kearney said.

The poetry does not include Kearneys’ usual performative typography or visual poems, but they only feature a single narrator rather than multiple speakers.

It’s my attempt to make a nice book of poetry, Kearney says.

Sho will be released in April.