Bollywood’s best Taapsee Pannu has made headlines for her next list of films. The actress is in work mode because she has already completed two films Haseen Dilruba and Rashmi rocket while she shoots for her third film Looop lapeta.

In her recent Instagram post, she raised the heat perfectly with a color blocking as she wore off-white flare pants by Esha Sethi Thirani valued at Rs. 27,000 and paired it with a low-cut black bralette plunging and a trendy navy blue jacket coat from Studio Two Point Two.

The actress was seen showing off her toned abs while striking a pose. She definitely steals the show by giving us some major fashion goals. To complete the look, she went with rosy makeup and a messy bun. With her amazing looks, she captioned her post like, Ready..Take! #allSet #OnToTheNext and yes certainly we can’t wait for the next one.

Professionally, Taapsee Pannu is set to return to the big screen with a bang and will be seen in a mysterious thriller Haseen dillruba alongside Vikrant Massey. The film will be directed by Vinil Mathew. Apart from that, she has Looop Lapeta, Rashmi Rocket and Shabaash Mithu in her pussy.

