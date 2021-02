Michael Caine, Glenda Jackson’s film crew

04:29 PST 02/19/2021



by



Alex Ritman



Based on real life events of a World War II veteran coming out of his retirement home to attend the 70th anniversary of the D-Day landings in France, the dramatic comedy is heading to the European film market in Berlin.

Two-time Oscar winners Michael Caine and Glenda Jackson with 10 nominations between them team up for The great Escaper, based on real events of a World War II veteran leaving his retirement home to attend the 70th anniversary of the D-Day landings in France. Pathe is co-producing the film and will show it to buyers at the European Film Market next month. In the summer of 2014, the 70th anniversary of the Octogenarian Landings Bernard “Bernie” Jordan (Caine) made headlines around the world. comrades. It was a story that captured the imagination of the world: Bernie seemed to embody the provocative and “able-to-do” spirit of a rapidly disappearing generation. “But of course, that wasn’t the whole story. It was the story we all tell each other to make war and old age bearable,” according to one plot description. “The bittersweet storyline explores reality with wit and a very big heart. Bernies’ adventure, which spanned just 48 hours, also marked the culmination of her 60-year marriage to Irene (Jackson). he story celebrates their love without sentimentality and considering the lessons we could all learn from the greater generation. The film will be directed by BAFTA nominee Oliver Parker (An ideal husband) from a screenplay by William Ivory, nominated for the BAFTA (Made in Dagenham) and is expected to start principal photography in June of this year. “No one can resist a scenario that makes people laugh and cry. I loved Billys’ writing and the story itself, so inspiring and moving, seemed to speak of our time and our need for heroes on a human scale, be it people like Bernard Jordan or our doctors and nurses, ”Parker said. “And now, for Michael and Glenda – two iconic actors – to agree to honor this story with their sparkle, that’s the icing on the cake!” The film will be produced by BAFTA nominees Robert Bernstein and Douglas Rae (Nowhere Boy) and is produced by Scotland Films for Pathe, BBC Film and Ingenious Media. Executive producers are Cameron McCracken and Jenny Borgars for Path; Rose Garnett for BBC Film; and Andrea Scarso for Ingenious. Path will distribute the film in the UK, France and Switzerland and manage sales in the rest of the world. Caine is represented by ICM and Management 42, and Jackson is represented by Lionel Larner.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos