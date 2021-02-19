Disney dresses up for 50th anniversary celebration





LAKE BUENA VISTA, Florida – Walt Disney World to Launch 18 Month 50e anniversary Oct. 1 with new looks for Cinderella’s Castle and other resort landmarks, the company announced on its Disney Parks blog on Friday. What would you like to know Disney World Announces 50th Anniversary Scenery for Sights

Cinderella’s Castle, Tower of Terror, Spaceship Earth, Tree of Life to have new looks

50th anniversary themed changes to last 18 months, company says “The World’s Most Magical Celebration” will feature special shimmering looks for the Tree of Life in Animal Kingdom, the Hollywood Tower Hotel at Hollywood Studios and Spaceship Earth at Epcot. At night, magical fireflies will fly around the Tree of Life. Spaceship Earth’s nighttime look will feature lights that shine through its reflective panels and connect in a way that resembles the stars in the sky. This look will continue on a more permanent basis and become what Disney calls “a defining feature of the park.” The castle will be adorned with golden streamers and a 50th anniversary coat of arms, and at night it will glow with “pixie dust”. Join the glow of the world’s most magical celebration as the heart of the theme parks shine as Beacons of Magic! And get ready for an EARidescent celebration with shimmering highlights and special wonders at all four theme parks and beyond. # Disneyworld50 Walt Disney World (@WaltDisneyWorld) February 19, 2021 Mickey and Minnie will also be stepping out in a special iridescent outfit with gold highlights. The park has yet to disclose any plans for special entertainment or new attractions for its 50th anniversary, but has said it will announce other plans soon. Images: Concept art for Disney World landmarks

An artist rendering of Cinderella’s Castle with a 50th anniversary decor at the Magic Kingdom. (Walt Disney Co.)

An artist rendering of Cinderella’s Castle with a 50th anniversary decor at the Magic Kingdom. (Walt Disney Co.)

An artist rendering of Spaceship Earth with a 50th anniversary decor at Epcot. (Walt Disney Co.)

An artist rendering of the Tree of Life with a 50th anniversary decor at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. (Walt Disney Co.)

Artistic representation of the Tower of Terror with 50th anniversary decor at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. (Walt Disney Co.)







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos