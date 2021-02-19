Bollywood release schedule looks like ‘Bellbottom’, ’83’, ‘Jhund’ for its 2021 theatrical debut

Mumbai, February 19 (PTI) The big screen experience is set to return with Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh announcing release dates for their upcoming films.

It was a filled, star-studded Friday for Bollywood with many filmmakers and studios revealing new release dates for their films, finally moving from a period of no theatrical activity due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Leading the pack is Kumar, who will star in three films that will debut in theaters this year.

The lead actor for the actor is “Bellbottom”, a spy thriller, slated for release on May 28.

Produced by Vashu Bhagnani’s Pooja Entertainment, the film is set in the 1980s and is about one of India’s forgotten heroes.

Starring Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta, “Bellbottom” was one of the first Bollywood films to resume production amid the pandemic. The film is co-produced by Emmay Entertainment.

Kumar, 53, will also play a special role in “AtrangiRe” by filmmaker Aanand L Rai, starring Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush. The film will be released on August 6.

The superstar’s third project is “Prithviraj”, backed by Yash Raj Films. The film has locked a release date of November 5.

Kumar’s highly anticipated crime drama “Sooryavanshi”, which was delayed last year due to the pandemic, is expected to hit screens in 2021.

However, the directors of the film have yet to announce an official date.

Bachchan, 78, has announced that his sports film “Jhund” will open on June 18.

The film marks the Hindi-language debut of director Nagraj Manjule, best known for the Marathi blockbuster “Sairat” and the critically acclaimed 2013 drama “Fandry”.

“COVID has given us setbacks, but now is the time to come back! We’re back in theaters.” Jhund “comes out June 18,” Bachchan tweeted.

Backed by the T-Series, “Jhund” features Bachchan as Vijay Barse, a retired Nagpur-based sports teacher who started a slum football movement.

The film was previously scheduled for release in September of last year, but has been postponed due to the pandemic that has forced theaters across the country to close.

Ranveer Singh’s “83”, on the Indian cricket team’s 1983 World Cup victory, will also see the light of day as the film will be released on June 4th.

Directed by filmmaker Kabir Khan, “83 ″ was another major film that was delayed due to the 2020 pandemic.

Bachchan’s “Gulabo Sitabo” co-star Ayushmann Khurrana has booked July 9 as the release date for her romantic drama “Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui”, starring Vaani Kapoor.

The Abhishek Kapoor-directed film, billed as a “progressive love story,” will see the “Article 15” actor try out the role of a cross-sectional athlete.

Production on the film began in October 2020, and the crew finished the film in approximately 48 days in Chandigarh.

“Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui” marks Abhishek Kapoor’s return to management three years after the romantic drama “Kedarnath”. This is the filmmaker’s first collaboration with Khurrana.

During the day, the industry also saw the announcement of the release date for filmmaker Luv Ranjan’s upcoming untitled film starring Ranbir Kapoor, which is set to premiere in theaters on March 18, 2022.

The film also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia and producer Boney Kapoor, who is making his acting debut.

The still untitled film is produced by Ranjan and Ankur Garg’s Luv Films and presented by T-Series ” Bhushan Kumar.

On Wednesday, YRF unveiled its list of five films to be released in 2021.

The films are – Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor-starring “Sandeep aur Pinky Faraar” (March 19); “Bunty Aur Babli 2” (April 23), “Shamshera” by Ranbir Kapoor (June 25); “Jayeshbhai Jordaar”, with Ranveer Singh, (August 27); and “Prithiviraj” from Kumar (November 5). PTI JUR RB BK RB

