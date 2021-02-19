Thompson Hollywood Opening October 2021

Hyatt’s Los Angeles footprint is sorely lacking. The only “real” full-service Hyatt hotel in the Los Angeles area is the Andaz West Hollywood (then there’s also the Hyatt Regency LAX, but it’s not exactly a destination hotel). There’s good news on this front, as the opening date for Hyatt’s next full-service hotel in the area has just been revealed.

Thompson Hollywood Basics

The Thompson hollywood Now accepting bookings for stays from October 1, 2021. While the hotel was originally scheduled to open in the spring, it’s no surprise that the schedule is being pushed back, given all that is going on.

Thompson Hollywood Hall

As the name suggests, the hotel will be located in Hollywood, on Wilcox Avenue, close to Hollywood and Vine. Hollywood in general is a pretty junk area, although I know the concept of being “in Hollywood” is very exciting for some tourists who may not be familiar with the area.

Thompson Hollywood will feature 190 guest rooms with 24 suites, two restaurants, a rooftop pool deck and lounge, gym and 15,000 square feet of meeting space. Rooms appear to be smaller in size – Basic Rooms start at just 270 square feet, and Basic Suites start at just 410 square feet.

Thompson Hollywood Room

In general, I am a huge fan of the Thompson brand. The way I see Thompson, it’s probably a bit more upscale than Andaz, but a step back from Alila and Park Hyatt. Thompson’s properties are generally beautifully designed and focus on good food and drink outlets that are popular with locals (while all hotels like to claim their outlets are a ‘hub’ for locals. , in the case of Thompson, it actually is).

Thompson Hollywood Restaurant

Thompson Hollywood Points Redemption & Fares

The Thompson Hollywood’s rates are steep and start at just under $ 400 per night for a basic interior room. If you book a paid stay here, I recommend doing so through the Hyatt Priv program, so that you can get extra perks like free breakfast, mortgage, and more.

I have to say I think the hotel is really optimistic with the prices here. While I’m sure the hotel as such will be nice, the prices should be much more attractive for me to want to stay in Hollywood. That doesn’t even take into account the small size of the basic parts.

For these redemption points, the Thompson Hollywood will be a Category 6 World of Hyatt property, meaning a free night will cost 25,000 points per night.

While this is a pretty high category, I guess it more or less matches the prices paid, given my 1.5 cents per World of Hyatt point rating. Then again, I think the revenue pricing is high, and so is the rewards pricing.

What about the Park Hyatt Los Angeles?

In 2016, it was announced that a Park Hyatt would open in downtown Los Angeles, in the new Oceanwide Plaza. Based on the original plans, the hotel was already supposed to be open at this point.

So what’s the latest on this? While Hyatt complaints the property will be open in 2021, it is impossible. The last time I saw, construction on Oceanwide Plaza has been on hold for a few years now, and there is no end in sight for these issues.

The Chinese development company behind the project had problems with late payments and mechanical privileges, and could not maintain sufficient capital. So if the Park Hyatt Los Angeles does ever open, it will be at least a few years later, and that’s probably even optimistic.

It would be a return to Los Angeles for the Park Hyatt brand. There was a Park Hyatt in Century City, but Hyatt stopped managing that property in 2006. At that time, it was renamed InterContinental.

At the end of the line

Hyatt’s footprint is sorely lacking in the Los Angeles area, so I’m delighted to see another full-service property on the horizon. I love the Thompson brand, although I don’t particularly like the location, the size of the rooms, or the price (considering location). Nonetheless, I can’t wait to experience this property at some point.

What do you think of the Thompson Hollywood? Would you consider staying there, or what is your favorite property in Los Angeles?