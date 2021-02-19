West Hollywood is testing pedestrian streets only for distant meals, more





West Hollywood City Council on Tuesday unanimously agreed to close a key street for cars on weekends, with plans to allow for remote outdoor gatherings, on-site dining and more starting this spring. The pilot program will close Robertson from Santa Monica Boulevard slightly north of Melrose Avenue to El Tovar Place from 6 p.m. Saturday to 2 a.m. Monday, and will run for at least three months starting April 1. WEHOville reports that council members encouraged city workers to get creative with the outdoor space, and possibly expand WeHos Outdoor zone program which provided temporary outdoor extension permits to restaurants and bars during the pandemic. Council member John DAmico suggested the idea of ​​yoga classes or lining up food trucks on Robertson. In other news: The Los Angeles Times ventured to Irvines Sp Noodle Bar to capture how Chef Viet Nguyen brought his rib bone pho to life. Wine and eggs The market is stationed in the village of Atwater and sells items from local restaurants, writes Los Angeles Magazine.

VegOut Magazine has assembled a nice collection of herbal restaurants in the city.

THE Taco wrote a story about a Guatemalan salesman who has fed the gay community in LA for decades, but who has struggled during the pandemic. As a result, this community has launched a GoFundMe for her.

Santa Monicas Cassia reopened for alfresco dining on Wednesday night, while Birdie Gs reopens its patio today. Long Beach has a moment of bread, and LAist captured these dynamic players, including Colossus Bread and Hi Brother Baker.

Handcuffs The Venice Beach and Culver City sites are closed today after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

Hot Chicken Daves opens in Culver City on Friday, February 26. The store at 10704 Venice Blvd. will keep daily hours from 10 a.m. to midnight, and is not a franchise location, this one is from the original team themselves: Dave Kopushyan, Arman Oganesyan and brothers Tommy and Gary Rubenyan

A group of LA restaurants, including Sherman Oaks Pineapple Hill Saloon, look at a recall effort by California Governor Gavin Newsom. They even posted an Instagram video describing their issues, along with a call to action.

