Halsey says pregnancy ‘leveled’ her perception of gender instead of making her feel more like a woman





Halsey opened up about her “weird” and “liberating” pregnancy with an Instagram post Thursday.

“I thought pregnancy would give me very strong binary feelings about ‘femininity’,” she wrote.

“But really, it completely leveled my perception of the genre.” Halsey says the pregnancy affected her in a different way than she expected. The 26-year-old singer-songwriter, who recently announced that she is expecting her first child, opened up about the “strange” experience with an Instagram post on Thursday. “I have thought about my body a lot,” she writes. “It’s weird to see you change so quickly. I thought pregnancy would give me very strong binary feelings about ‘femininity’, but it really leveled my perception of gender entirely.” “My sensitivity to my body has made me hyper aware of my Humanity and that’s it. Do a remarkable thing. And it’s awesome. I hope the feeling will last.” The “Manic” singer added that she spent her time cooking, sleeping and reading “a lot of books”. A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey) “I thought there would be a lot of expectation or pressure on me to wake up everyday feeling like a ‘girly-girly fertility goddess’,” she continued in a comment. Publicity “But instead, I wake up and eat when I’m hungry, sleep when I’m tired, and focus on growing a human. And that’s all I expect to do. Release! @ iamhalsey / Instagram Halsey, who is bisexual, previously told The Advocate that her “gender identity has always been great, super fluid”.“I’ve always really identified with being an androgynous artist,” she told the magazine in January 2020. “I don’t identify as non-binary or sexist. I personally don’t feel at the point in my life that I’m ready to identify with that way,” she said. “Is that going to change? Maybe. I don’t know. But I never felt a reason to change the way I refer to my gender identity.” Halsey has also been very open about her desire to have children, having describes pregnancy last year as “the only thing that I am biologically put on this earth to do”.

