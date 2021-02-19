Entertainment
Your life will be incomplete if you haven’t watched these Bollywood movies
The cinema is basically a way to entertain you and even educate you. We’ve always flocked to theaters on Fridays to see the latest releases and for the past few years we’ve also caught some new streaming releases. You laugh, cry and forget your problems as you immerse yourself in these worlds. Movies also have the power to change your view of the world and make you a better person. For many, it is also a way to learn new languages. While it is difficult to choose all of these life-changing Bollywood movies, we have a list of movies that you should watch once in a lifetime.
Mughal-E-Azam
No conversation about the movies is complete without the mention of Mughal-E-Azam. A groundbreaking film which was considered the most expensive film of its time is also a film which can be watched today. Every scene, dialogue and song has been masterfully crafted under the direction of K. Asif.
Streaming on: Disney + Hotstar
Masoom
It was Shekhar KapurThe first director’s film tackling a sensitive subject like infidelity and showing everyone’s point of view. Other than that, the songs are so wonderful that we still sing them today.
Streaming on: Disney + Hotstar
Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro
Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro is an insanely clever dark comedy with an implausible plot, but it’s still relevant as a take on the administrative builder mafia. The film contains some of the most memorable dialogue and an iconic rendition of the Mahabharata.
Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video
Lagaan
One of the first films to put Bollywood on the world map and was also voted one of the top five films for the Oscars. Not only that, it also made us believe that Aamir Khan always delivered exceptional films and the trend continues even today.
Streaming on: Netflix
Basanti Rank
Another film by Aamir Khan that examined corruption in government and showed the power of young people if they want to bring about change. Not to mention AR Rahmansoul music that can be played on a loop.
Streaming on: Netflix
Kahaani
Bollywood didn’t have a lot of thrillers and most of them weren’t known for their shock value before. Kahaani came up with. Vidya BalanThe outstanding acting skills made us believe in her search for her husband and we saw Kolkata in a whole new avatar until we saw the twist that is still being talked about during discussions at the movies.
Streaming on: Netflix
The Lunchbox
Compared to other films, this is a relatively smaller film but its importance is not diminished. This is one of the first movies that proved that you don’t need massive sets and songs to make an amazing movie. Sometimes a slice of life film does the trick.
Streaming on: Netflix
English Vinglish
Another short film directed by Gauri shinde that touched everyone’s hearts. Sridevi like Shashi who is trying to learn English to gain respect from his family is a character found in many Indian homes.
Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video
3 idiots
Our education system is flawed and no movie highlights it better than 3 idiots where you learn to follow your own dreams instead of listening to others. We can’t forget the great lessons this film taught us.
Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video
The Hera Pheri series
The movie recently achieved cult status because of the memes and looking back at the movie it is still just as funny as the first time around. Baburao’s character is iconic to say the least and we can’t wait to see these series again.
Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video
The Gangs of Wasseypur series
There is already a lot of talk about this series. Anurag kashyapThe brilliance of these films shines and inspires many directors who attempt to adopt a similar concept have failed to create the same impact as these films.
Streaming on: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video
Once you’ve found those once-in-a-lifetime movies, we’ve got some more movie recommendations for you. Click on the link below to find out.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]