Your life will be incomplete if you haven’t watched these Bollywood movies

The cinema is basically a way to entertain you and even educate you. We’ve always flocked to theaters on Fridays to see the latest releases and for the past few years we’ve also caught some new streaming releases. You laugh, cry and forget your problems as you immerse yourself in these worlds. Movies also have the power to change your view of the world and make you a better person. For many, it is also a way to learn new languages. While it is difficult to choose all of these life-changing Bollywood movies, we have a list of movies that you should watch once in a lifetime.

Mughal-E-Azam

No conversation about the movies is complete without the mention of Mughal-E-Azam. A groundbreaking film which was considered the most expensive film of its time is also a film which can be watched today. Every scene, dialogue and song has been masterfully crafted under the direction of K. Asif.

Streaming on: Disney + Hotstar

Masoom

It was Shekhar KapurThe first director’s film tackling a sensitive subject like infidelity and showing everyone’s point of view. Other than that, the songs are so wonderful that we still sing them today.

Streaming on: Disney + Hotstar

Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro

Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro is an insanely clever dark comedy with an implausible plot, but it’s still relevant as a take on the administrative builder mafia. The film contains some of the most memorable dialogue and an iconic rendition of the Mahabharata.

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Lagaan

One of the first films to put Bollywood on the world map and was also voted one of the top five films for the Oscars. Not only that, it also made us believe that Aamir Khan always delivered exceptional films and the trend continues even today.

Streaming on: Netflix

Basanti Rank

Another film by Aamir Khan that examined corruption in government and showed the power of young people if they want to bring about change. Not to mention AR Rahmansoul music that can be played on a loop.

Streaming on: Netflix

Kahaani

Bollywood didn’t have a lot of thrillers and most of them weren’t known for their shock value before. Kahaani came up with. Vidya BalanThe outstanding acting skills made us believe in her search for her husband and we saw Kolkata in a whole new avatar until we saw the twist that is still being talked about during discussions at the movies.

Streaming on: Netflix

The Lunchbox

Compared to other films, this is a relatively smaller film but its importance is not diminished. This is one of the first movies that proved that you don’t need massive sets and songs to make an amazing movie. Sometimes a slice of life film does the trick.

Streaming on: Netflix

English Vinglish

Another short film directed by Gauri shinde that touched everyone’s hearts. Sridevi like Shashi who is trying to learn English to gain respect from his family is a character found in many Indian homes.

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

3 idiots

Our education system is flawed and no movie highlights it better than 3 idiots where you learn to follow your own dreams instead of listening to others. We can’t forget the great lessons this film taught us.

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

The Hera Pheri series

The movie recently achieved cult status because of the memes and looking back at the movie it is still just as funny as the first time around. Baburao’s character is iconic to say the least and we can’t wait to see these series again.

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

The Gangs of Wasseypur series

There is already a lot of talk about this series. Anurag kashyapThe brilliance of these films shines and inspires many directors who attempt to adopt a similar concept have failed to create the same impact as these films.

Streaming on: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video

